Healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis can count on receiving some sort of a bonus, says the Minister of Finance, Wopke Hoekstra.

The minister conveyed this information on Tuesday during his weekly conversation with RTLNieuws, LeidschDagblad reports.

“As a cabinet, we have always said that what all those professionals do is great, and that it their efforts deserve a reward, not just in the form of applause,” Hoekstra stated.

The tweet below illustrates the issue: “hourly wages in healthcare are far too low and are certainly not in proportion to the responsibilities associated with them,” so something needs to be done.

Daar kan de heer Hoekstra vast iets op vinden. Het uurloon in de zorg is veel te laag en is zeker niet in verhouding met de verantwoordelijkheden die daaraan gekoppeld zijn. — Desiree Kersten (@DesireeKersten) April 22, 2020

Last month, the House of Representatives inquired about a possibility of a reward for healthcare workers. Consequently the Dutch cabinet was asked to explore the possibilities.

As of now, it remains unclear how exactly this “reward” will materialise. Hoekstra was reluctant to go into details regarding whether or not a bonus would be formalised in the “Spring Bill,” a tentative report for the financial year.

What is clear, however, is that it won’t just be a couple of people clapping hands.

Applause for healthcare workers

Right now, the whole world depends on healthcare workers that are relentlessly working day in, day out to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. Especially in areas that are hit particularly hard by the virus, these workers are working non-stop and risking their own health and lives in order to care for patients and ensure that the virus doesn’t spread.

In several instances, a city/nationwide applause was carried out to show appreciation towards healthcare professionals.

While this does show how much the public appreciates their work, a financial reward is far more concrete and well-deserved.

