A spokesperson for Rutte has confirmed that the prime minister will not be going into quarantine after French president, Emmanuel Macron’s, positive test for coronavirus.

Whilst Macron and Rutte came into contact at last week’s EU Summit on Thursday, the French president was not contagious at this point, a spokesperson for Rutte has said. For this reason, it will not be necessary for Rutte to quarantine.

Macron is now in quarantine with his wife but he feels well enough to continue working. Rutte took to Twitter to wish the French president a speedy recovery.

Namens het kabinet heb ik President @EmmanuelMacron veel beterschap toegewenst en ik hoop dat hij spoedig en volledig herstelt van het coronavirus. Voor Frankrijk, voor zijn familie, en uiteraard voor hemzelf. Goed om te horen dat hij in quarantaine zijn werk voort kan zetten. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) December 17, 2020

Other leaders in quarantine

According to RTL Nieuws, other EU leaders will be quarantining following interactions with the French president.

The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has decided to go into quarantine following his presence at the EU Summit. The decision was made “as a precaution.”

A person is believed to be contagious with coronavirus approximately 48 to 72 hours before symptoms show.

