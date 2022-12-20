Dutch Quirk #75: Gossip in Dutch when they think you don’t understand

Sure enough, the Dutch are known to be direct but have you ever borne the brunt of Dutch indirectness? Honestly speaking, it may just be a little bit worse.

Dutchies have yet another odd characteristic to add to the list of direct Dutch de(mean)ours (depending on how you look at it).

What is it?

We know that everybody loves a good gossip from time to time, and we plead guilty to doing so too.

But it stings a little deeper when you’re a non-Dutch speaker and can’t quite fully know if you’re the object of a whispering campaign. 🤫

Love it when we're speaking English on public transport and then Dutch folks are gossiping about us in Dutch thinking we can't understand them.



The lady who isn't wearing a mask (though you have to) thinks we're not first-class material because we're having döner for lunch. 😂 — Aviva (she/her) (@AvivaDassen) August 20, 2021

Don’t worry! There are the usual tell-tale signs, you don’t need to be a body language expert to recognise them.

The main issue here is differentiating between whether you’re being paranoid or if they’re really laughing at the fact that you’re wearing a helmet on your bike. 🚴

Why do they do it?

You may have heard of the German word schadenfreude. If not, it basically means a sense of pleasure that’s derived from another’s misfortune.

Well, there’s a Dutch term for that too. It’s leedvermaak. It’s probably just a learned behaviour. After all, we’re only human. 🤷

Of course, people gossip all the time, and Dutchies are no strangers to the fact. It may not be out of spite or meanness, though it totally can be — especially when you’ve just walked onto a faded path that is so clearly a cycling route.. not!

Why is it quirky?

Often when someone’s been caught gossiping red-handed, they hang their heads in shame.

Not the Dutch! They’ll just say it to your face without the least bit of remorse if you’re brave enough to confront them. Which really is niet zo leuk.

As an international, you may not know any Dutch, so it’s likely you won’t recognise that they’re gossiping about you.

But if you do, they’ll assume you don’t understand what they’re saying, making it a laughing stock for all involved.

Should you join in?

Nee.

We believe that there are far nicer aspects of Dutch life that you should join in with, such as wearing orange on King’s day or taking part in their natural ice-skating tradition.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!