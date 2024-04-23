King’s Day in Amsterdam: all you need to know for 2024

Everyone loves a good party, but King’s Day in Amsterdam is the biggest of them all! So, what’s happening in the Dutch capital on April 27? 🧡

Amsterdam is going to have its own festivities, so here’s what you should know if you’re planning on celebrating in the Dutch capital. 👑

What is King’s Day?

King’s Day celebrates the current ruling monarch’s birthday. In this case, the entire Netherlands throws a huge birthday party for King Willem-Alexander, whose birthday is on April 27.

READ MORE | 8 things you should know about King’s Day in the Netherlands

So, given the chance to let loose, the Netherlands celebrates like crazy. Even if they aren’t the biggest fans of the monarchy. 🤷🏻

King’s Day in Amsterdam

There will be plenty of music and festivities through the night and into King’s Day. Amsterdam is well known for its open stages throughout all its neighbourhoods. 🎶

There are parties and live music all around Amstelveld, Leidseplein, Nieuwmarkt, Rembrandtplein, and the Jordaan. 🎤

Spui, Regulierdswartsstraat, and Marie Heinekenplein are also accessible to partygoers from 12 PM to 8 PM and are completely free! 😍

There are also some festivals going on in the outskirts of Amsterdam:

Oranjebloesem at the Olympic Stadium Amsterdam from 11 AM to 8 PM

Loveland at Meerpark, Amsterdam, from 11 AM to 8 PM

Urban Music Legends Festival at Rhonepark Amsterdam, from 1 PM to 8 PM

Cartel Kingsday at Westerunie, Amsterdam, from 12 PM to 5 AM

Travelling during King’s Day in Amsterdam

The municipality closes most of Amsterdam’s city centre to traffic on April 27, but you’ll be able to walk or bike around the city as usual.

You can still access the city by car through a few open roads, and parking is free — but the municipality strongly recommends arriving by train. 🚄

The NS runs on a special King’s Day timetable with some extra trains. Amsterdam RAI and Amsterdam Science Park stations are closed all day because of festivals and parties in the area. Amstelveenseweg and Europaplein will be closed from 6 PM onwards.

Walking in and around Amsterdam will be unlike anything you’ve done before! Image: Depositphotos

Buses, metros, and trams will also be running throughout King’s Day in Amsterdam, some on different routes and timetables, which you can check on GVB.

Trams won’t run at night, but there will be night buses, and the ferry running between Amsterdam Central Station and NDSM will sail as usual.

Flea markets on King’s Day in Amsterdam

The municipality will allow flea markets across the city. Anyone can settle down anywhere in the city and sell all their unwanted goods from 6 AM to 8 PM, except in Dam Square.

You can sell anything except for live animals and alcohol, and you’re only allowed to sell food if you have a permit.

Good to know: You won’t be allowed to purchase more than one serving of alcohol at a time between 6 AM and 12 AM during King’s Day. A six-pack or crate of beer counts as several pieces, so you won’t be able to buy these on April 27.

There are dozens of markets to check out across the city’s many parks and squares. Let’s just hope the weather holds up and come through for the country’s biggest party.

How are you planning on spending King’s Day this year? Tell us in the comments!