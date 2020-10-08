A daily count of 5,831 new coronavirus cases were reported to the RIVM this morning. This is 800 more than the previous day’s figures. The past week has seen an average daily count of 4,535 — significantly higher than the previous week’s 2,995.

The situation is getting very serious very fast. Hospitalized corona patients are now at 1070, with 228 of these in ICU, according to National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS). This is up by 49 patients compared to yesterday’s 1021.

Deaths

Today, the RIVM recorded 13 people who passed away from corona. Yesterday an alarming 36 were reported. The RIVM now reports an average of 16 deaths per day, up from the previous week’s average of 15 per day.

However, as we’ve come to expect now, these figures are lagging behind real-time as the GGDs continue to be overwhelmed with the demand for testing. Some deaths that took place last week were therefore only officially recorded this week.

Amsterdam hot-zone

The nation’s capitol continues to harbour the highest levels of infection rates, with 440 cases being reported in the last day. Following closely behind are Rotterdam (422) and The Hague (316).

