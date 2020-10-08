Instead of looking up at the sky every time the latest piece of bad news rolls in this month, let’s spend this time looking out for Mars. The planet will be visible from Dutch soil for the month of October.

Even if you aren’t rolling your eyes towards heaven these past few days, do make sure to take a moment to look upwards, it will be another 15 years before the planet is so close to Earth again.

By close, we mean roughly 62,000,000km away, but it’s still a big deal. The planet will be at its most visible around midnight — perfectly spooky for this time of year.

A star-spangled time of year

Speaking of this time of year, Mars isn’t the only reason to be marvelling at the stars. This month will also see not one, but two full moons — the first having occurred on October 1 and the second expected on October 31. The stars are quite literally aligning for a fantastically spooky halloween this year.

Mars is a welcome addition to the night sky this year with Saturn and Jupiter also being visible for most of 2020.

To get the most out of your stargazing, head to an area of land with the least amount of light pollution possible (if you dare to venture into a field at midnight in October.) And take a moment to remember that in spite of the absolute flaming turd this year has been, you’re just a speck of dust on an insignificant rock.

Will you be heading out to stargaze this October? Let us know in the comments below!

Ad

Feature Image: Sebastian Scheuer/Unsplash