Today is a big day for the Netherlands, as primary schools and most contact professions reopen. On March 13, Prime Minister Rutte announced the Netherlands’ “intelligent lockdown” and today, we’re seeing the start of a gradual relaxing of the measures.

Primary schools are reopening partially today, after almost two months of schooling at home. The vast majority of schools are opting for half-full classes (where students alternate days) rather than half-days, which would only increase the number of people out and about and on public transport.

Teething problems likely, Minister Slob says

Minister Slob has echoed the feelings of many teachers, telling NOS he had mixed feelings about the whole thing. “Eight weeks is a huge period … [and] this is not a normal situation.” He expects there to be a few teething problems as schools adapt to the new normal.

Contact professions reopen with reservation system

Hairdressers have also been shut for almost two months, and I think it’s safe to say that we’re all more than delighted that they’re reopening. Other contact professions can also reopen from today: that includes masseurs, driving instructors, and nail technicians, among others.

For most of these professions, customers are required to call to make an appointment, during which they will be asked if they have any coronavirus symptoms. They will also be asked to keep a 1.5m distance from other customers. In hairdressers, for example, that means that some stools will need to be kept free.

Libraries also open their doors once more

Finally, libraries are reopening today! For anyone who has been desperate for more reading material, this is excellent news. Just like contact professions, most libraries will be working with a reservation system at this time.

How do you feel about the rules being relaxed? Delighted to get a haircut at last, or worried about the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva