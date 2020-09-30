New national measures have begun to be enforced across the Netherlands in an attempt to combat the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

The latest measures aim to reduce social contact further, as the Netherlands records record numbers of positive tests.

Coronavirus measures in the Netherlands

Indoor measures

People must work from home as much as possible. If a workplace records an infection it can be closed down for 14 days.

You may have no more than three guests in your home, garden, or balcony. Members of your household and children under the age of 13 do not count toward this number.

Other buildings, such as cinemas and restaurants, may not have groups of more than four people. This does not include children under the age of 13.

A room may not have more than 30 people inside.

Restaurants and bars now close at 10:00 PM and can accept no new customers after 9:00 PM.

Sport clubhouses are closed.

Restaurants, cafes, and bars must record names and contact details to assist in contact tracing by the municipal health service (GGD) in the event of an infection. Places with a continuous flow of visitors (historic buildings, libraries, museums) must operate using reservations and time slots. This does not apply to retail stores or markets.

Retailers must limit the number of shoppers to ensure 1.5 metre distance. Individual venues will be consulted to determine the maximum number of visitors allowed inside at one time.

Contact-based industries (such as hairdressers and dentists) must now ask customers to provide their name and contact details.

Outdoor measures

Outdoor activities are limited to 40 people, unless there is a continuous flow of people (for example, in markets) when a maximum number of visitors per square metre applies. Children under the age of 13 are included in this number, but staff are not.

Spectators are no longer allowed at sport events.

Travel should be kept to a minimum.

The government has listed some minor exceptions to the rules.

Other measures

The hardest-hit Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eindhoven and The Hague have also issued “urgent advice” to wear a face mask where possible. This measure has so far not been supported by the government on a national level. Public spaces are now allowed to choose to turn away patrons for not wearing a mask.

On top of this, the standard advice remains: wash your hands, keep 1.5 metre distance, and social distance as much as possible.

