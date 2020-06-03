The cabinet is likely to announce tonight that travel advice for most European countries will be relaxed from 15 June onwards.

This will bring the Netherlands in line with most other European countries, who have also been planning to relax travel restrictions from that date forth. It is not yet clear if this will apply to the United Kingdom, or how the Netherlands will choose to deal with countries that still ban tourists from the Netherlands.

According to political reporter Fons Lambie, if another European country does not permit Dutch tourists, the Netherlands will probably also not relax travel restrictions to that country. “If another country does not allow Dutch people, it makes no sense to relax the travel advice.”

Press conference this evening with more details

There will be a press conference this evening, from PM Rutte and Health Minister de Jonge, which will give more detail on this. Sources who spoke to RTL Nieuws say that most European countries will probably be given a yellow travel advice rating, which means that people can travel there, but are advised to pay attention and be aware of the safety risks.

Travel outside of Europe will probably still only be possible when absolutely necessary, though travel from the Netherlands to its Caribbean territories will probably be allowed. It is possible that later in the summer, travel restrictions to some non-European countries could be relaxed.

Where are you most excited to travel? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: corgaasbeek/Pixabay