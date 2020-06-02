Following the protest on the Dam yesterday in Amsterdam, there will be more anti-racism protests in The Hague and Rotterdam today and tomorrow.

The protest in The Hague will take place this evening at 6pm on Malieveld. You can find the Facebook event here. The protest is kept short, only one hour, to minimise the chance of spreading the virus. There will be markers for the 1.5m distance rule, which protestors should stick to.

The organisers encourage anyone with symptoms to stay home, and everyone should bring a face mask.

The protest in Rotterdam may only be able to accommodate 80 people, following the mayor’s decision not to let more than 80 people gather on the Schouwburgplein. Other options are being discussed.

Tips on protesting safely

Now, not everyone may feel comfortable going to a protest, and tomorrow we’ll post an article about what you can do without protesting physically. But if you do want to go to a protest in the Netherlands in these times, then here are some tips that might be helpful.

First of all, observe the coronavirus rules as much as possible. Keep 1.5m from other people. You should also wear a face mask and carry hand sanitiser, or wear gloves. Try to come to the protests by car or bike or on foot, and not by public transport. Follow the directions of the volunteers who are there to guide you.

Some general protest tips include: wear comfortable clothing that you can move easily in, and especially wear comfortable shoes. If the weather is changeable, layers are a good option. Bring snacks and water. Make sure your phone is fully charged.

Ad

Will you be going to a protest over the coming days? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Gosse Bouma/Supplied. Gosse also shoots nice pics of Amsterdam and the Netherlands, be sure to check out his profile on Instagram.