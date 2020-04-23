Cinemas cannot reopen yet, but they have submitted a protocol to the government detailing how they could uphold the 1.5 metre rule when they do open their doors once more, BNR reports.

The week before 20 May, Rutte will give another press conference detailing the next steps for the coronavirus restrictions, and whether any more will be relaxed. Lots of industries are already preparing for the time when they reopen, and are submitting protocols to the government for approval.

Only a quarter of seats can be filled

For cinemas, that means that only a quarter of the seats in any given theatre will be filled. Most cinemas reckon that they will be able to accommodate 70 to 75% of the customers they normally could. For large theatres, such as the Tuschinski in Amsterdam, which has 735 seats, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed inside.

Cinemas need more government support, says director of NVBF

Even allowing a quarter of their regular clientele inside will help the cinema industry in the Netherlands out a lot. Although they are being supported by the NOW government grant, they are really feeling the loss of advertising and partnership revenue.

‘At the moment we are supported by the NOW scheme, but we are counting on extending the measures. That is really necessary to maintain the situation somewhat. We can guarantee that the distance of one and a half meters can be applied properly,’ says Gulian Nolthenius, director of the Dutch Association of Cinemas and Movie Theatres.

Fewer films and no arriving early

Fewer films will be shown, as well, in order to maintain the low number of people. Furthermore, cinema goers will be requested to arrive a shorter time before the film begins, to avoid crowding in the foyer. It is not yet clear if movie tickets will become more expensive.

Of course, for now, this is all just planning and hoping: cinemas cannot open their doors again, until at least 20 May, and possibly longer. With that in mind, Nolthenius says that cinemas badly need government support, even after 28 April.

What films are you excited to see in the cinema when they do reopen? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Donald Tong/Pexels