With summer around the corner, holidays are on everyone’s minds. The CNV trade union is proposing that all people going abroad on holiday must take a coronavirus test before returning to work.

The reasoning of the union is to prevent a potential second wave of coronavirus infections from people going on holidays abroad, reports RTL Nieuws.

Proposal based on research

The CNV surveyed 1900 workers and a third of respondents stated that they expect new infections once colleagues return from their holidays abroad. A further 28% responded that they expect a second wave of coronavirus to emerge.

The chairman of the CNV, Piet Fortuin, told RTL Nieuws that a second corona wave must be avoided. “Social interactions are starting up again at the workplace and the chance of new infections is high.” We, therefore, call on all workers who have gone abroad and who have minor complaints to corona test, before they return to work. This way we prevent a new wave of contamination.”

A reported 46% of those surveyed reported that they believe it is unsafe to go abroad on holiday. Half would rather prefer to do their holidays within the Netherlands.

Employers put no pressure on employees not go on vacation

The survey also revealed that not many employees feel any sort of pressure from their bosses not to go abroad. Fewer than 1% reported that their boss explicitly prohibits them from traveling abroad. Around 5% report that their employers prefer that they would not go.

A further 8% also reported that they do not have money to go on holiday, which for better or for worse, at least solves the dilemma.

