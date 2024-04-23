Stop and smell the…fries? McDonald’s Netherlands unveils the world’s first scented billboard

The customer always "nose" best 👃🍟

NewsEntertainmentWeird
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-blank-red-billboard-for-mcdonalds-smell-experiment
Image: McDonald's Nederland https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-netherlands-uses-scent-for-their-latest-campaign-302109253.html

The salty whiff of warm fries from the Golden Arches is legendary — and now McDonald’s is asking you to smell its walls to prove it.

Strolling around the streets of Utrecht and Leiden recently, passersby could smell a series of blank red and yellow billboards before seeing them, Food & Wine shares.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #106: Go to the snackbar after a night of drinking

That’s because the fast-food giants teased the Dutch public by diffusing the famous scent of their much-loved snack in an advertising experiment asking them to follow their noses. 👇

The idea for aromatic billboards was cooked up by Amsterdam-based agency TBWA\Neboko, in collaboration with production company Raúl&Rigel.

The secret to the intensi-fried smell

The logo-less billboards keep a lot out of sight, which is why using your other senses becomes even more important.

The iconic smell wafts from a hidden compartment containing the fries, which are kept fresh and flavourful by an internal heat-and-ventilation system.

Of course, if tempted (and hungry), the ads were strategically placed just down the road from a McDonald’s, where a Happy Meal could be yours for real.

McDon’t be fooled

Whether the smell entices or repulses you, this pong isn’t permanent in the streets of the Netherlands.

The billboard experiment was just used to capture the confused reactions of suspicious sniffers on film, before asking them if they recognised the scent.

READ MORE | Snackbars in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

And recognised it they did — just like a familiar perfume can trigger memories of a person who wears it.

That emotional attachment to smell is exactly what McDonald’s is targeting (so, they want our noses AND our stomachs).

Stijn Mentrop-Huliselan, the Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Netherlands, explained that smell is “more effective at sparking clear and emotional memories than images” and hopes this ad “found a new way to remind people of Good Times at McDonald’s.”

Would you recognise the smell of McDonald’s fries? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:McDonald's Nederland
Previous article
A tax on terraces? Here’s how it could affect you
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

A tax on terraces? Here’s how it could affect you

Think you're lucky to find a space outside to enjoy your beer on a sunny day in Amsterdam? Now, it's...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

A tax on terraces? Here’s how it could affect you

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Think you're lucky to find a space outside to enjoy your beer on a sunny day in Amsterdam? Now, it's even more of a...

Dutch Quirk #135: Refuse to buy a new bike, even if it’s falling apart

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
From travelling to work to grocery shopping and going to terrasjes, it's essential to have a bike when you're living in the Netherlands. The Netherlands...

The ultimate list of Dutch Quirks

DutchReview Crew - 0
Have you ever noticed how Dutchies have weird modes of transport and really questionable snack choices? Us too! In fact, there are even more bizarre...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.