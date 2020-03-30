While the world is busy with the coronavirus, other things are happening that might go under the radar.

The Singer Laren Museum, which was closed due to the coronavirus, was broken into last night, reports NOS.

Van Gogh painting from 1884 stolen

The only painting stolen from the museum was a Van Gogh piece, titled ‘Parish garden in Nuenen, Spring’. Vincent Van Gogh lived and worked in Nuenen, from 1883 to 1885.

The theft happened around 3:15 AM last night, the burglars managed to go in by forcing the front glass door.

The general director of the museum, Evert van Os, stated that all security protocols were respected as normal, but that there is a lesson to be learned from this unfortunate incident.

The museum director, Jan Rudolph de Lorm, expressed his shock and dismay at the incident, considering that not only the museum was robbed, but all of us. ‘Art is there to enjoy and to be comforted, especially during these difficult times.’, he said.

The work was part of a temporary exhibit, as it was loaned from the Groninger Museum. The director of the Groninger also expressed his shock about the incident, similarly expressing that it was a theft that affects all of us and that despite this theft, he will continue his collaboration with the Singer Laren Museum.

The whereabouts of the thieves and the artwork are as of yet unknown.

Feature Image: Vincent Van Gogh/gallerix