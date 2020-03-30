The current coronavirus measures are due to expire on the 6th of April. However, they could soon be extended.

The government is discussing today how long the measures will last, reports RTL Nieuws.

Duration of the new extension of the measures is unknown

As of now, it is unknown when the new deadline for the measures will be. We will probably find out tomorrow evening when a press conference is held at 7 PM.

Today, the cabinet is meeting with experts and officials from the Ministry of Health in order to discuss and see exactly until when the new extensions will be applied, and if any further measures are necessary.

Insiders from the cabinet have stated that the possibility of the extension could run-up to the end of April or even early May. Part of the discussion today is to see what to do about the upcoming May school holidays.

The government wants to transmit a clear message tomorrow so that people will know what the situation is and plan accordingly.

Which measures will be extended?

First, catering venues, restaurants, schools and bars will continue to remain closed. Events, in general will also continue to be prohibited, including licensed events, up to the June 1.

Mayors are also allowed to close certain locations such as beaches or parks, after last weekend saw huge groups of people going to public places.

People must stay at home as much as possible and shopping must be done alone. Children are still allowed to play outside, but it’s best that the adults stay inside.

If you have a fever or a member of your family has a fever, you are all required to stay indoors. Finally, you must respect the necessary distance of 1.5 metres, otherwise your risk a fine of up to 390 euros.

All of these measures could be extended tomorrow from their previous deadline of 6th of April.

Feature Image: Minister-president Rutte/Flickr