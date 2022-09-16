The tricky thing about the time in the Netherlands is that it’s always changing — or at least twice a year, when Daylight Savings Time starts and ends. ⏰

Daylight Savings Time can be tricky, especially in the Netherlands, where it isn’t always obvious when you’ve entered a new season (thanks, irregular weather). 🙄

So, if you want to stay up to date (pun intended 😉) with Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands, read on! 👇

Does the Netherlands have Daylight Savings Time?

In a nutshell, yes, the Netherlands has Daylight Savings Time. That means twice a year, the clock is set an hour forward or back.

It also means that every time the summer clock changes, it’s super common to hear: “Wow! How is it so dark already?!” 😩

During the wintertime, the sun sets earlier than usual since clocks go back one hour in October. Image: Pixabay

Time zones in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has one standard time zone: CET (Central European Time) — and another one during Daylight Savings Time: CEST (Central European Summer Time).

The standard time zone of the Netherlands, CET (Central European Time), is one hour ahead of UTC (Universal Time Coordinated).

Daylight Savings Time (DST) marks the beginning of summer, and, more specifically, the switch from the standard Central European Time to the Central European Summer Time.

More specifically, the standard time zone changes to CEST (Central European Summer Time) when the clock moves one hour forward in March, which kicks off the season of Daylight Savings. ☀️

Time Time zone Universal time Standard Time CET (Central European Time) UTC +1 Daylight Savings Time CEST (Central European Summer Time) UTC +2

Upcoming clock changes in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, Daylight Savings Time begins on the last Sunday of the month of March and ends on the last Sunday of October.

The next clock change will happen in October and will mark the end of Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands.

On Sunday, 30 October 2022 at 03:00:00, clocks are turned backwards 1 hour to Sunday, 30 October 2022, 02:00:00 local standard time.

Next year, in March 2023, the clock change will mark the beginning of Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands, which is also the beginning of Central European Summer Time. ⏰

On Sunday, 26 March 2023 at 02:00:00, clocks are turned forward 1 hour to Sunday, 26 March 2023, 03:00:00 Daylight Savings Time instead.

Why does the Netherlands use Daylight Savings Time?

The Netherlands uses DST for the same reason every other country does: to make better use of their daylight! 🌆

When the winter season rolls in, daylight hours get shorter and shorter, which makes it quite hard for those who work outside and need sunlight to carry on with their tasks.

Take it from the farmers, researchers, and archaeologists, who all need that precious sunlight to see their crops, plant samples, or find 100 million-year-old dinosaur bones.

Farmers need loads of daylight to work. Thanks, Daylight Savings Time! Image: Pexels

Moving the clock one hour back gives workers who depend on sunlight more working hours in the morning, so they can profit from those powerful light beams! ☀️

The first country to implement it was Canada, in 1908, so they could extend their daylight hours for longer and use them more efficiently.

A short history of Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands

The history of Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands finds its origins in its neighbour, Germany.

On April 30, 1916, Germany became the first whole country to implement DST — but the Canadian region of Port Arthur in Ontario was the first area to implement it.

The next day, on June 1, 1916, the Netherlands followed the Germans’ lead and started using Daylight Savings Time.

Unfortunately, history doesn’t stop there. Between 1940 and 1942, German forces, which invaded the Netherlands during WWII, advanced the country’s local time by 1 hour and 40 minutes to match the occupiers’ clock schedules.

This changed the Netherlands’ time zone from the standard Dutch Time to the Central European Summer Time.

Until 1945, the Netherlands followed the German clocks along with its Daylight Savings switches. After WWII, the Netherlands abolished Daylight Savings Time but kept Central European Time as its standard time zone.

The Netherlands stopped using DST for three decades and reintroduced it in 1977, which remains the same to the present day.

Debate over Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands

Not everyone is on the same page when it comes to having Daylight Savings in the Netherlands.

After the European Union standardised DST for all countries within the European Economic Area (EEA) (except for Iceland), it sparked a lot of debate.

On March 26, 2019, the EU majoritively decided to remove DST from their plans.

Though, none of the member states decided whether they wanted to keep the winter or summer time, so that decision is yet to be made. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Will the Netherlands ever get rid of Daylight Savings Time?

While many European countries prefer scrapping DST, the Netherlands seems to favour it — after all, it allows us to make better use of daylight hours when the seasons change.

Many people find changing their clocks twice a year quite the fuss. It can also have negative effects on people’s mental and physical health, such as sleep deprivation and a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases.

You can also get SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) from Daylight Savings Time. Yes, that’s a thing. Image: Depositphotos

However, Europe as a whole hasn’t been able to move forward with any Daylight Savings Time measures due to the pandemic, and possibly even Brexit.

So, until now, the Netherlands will keep practising DST, and, each year, people will keep getting surprised at how it gets dark so early in the day.

Are you for or against Daylight Savings Time in the Netherlands? Tell us why in the comments below! 👇

Daylight Savings in the Netherlands: Frequently asked questions