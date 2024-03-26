Sandwich society: A guide to lunch in the Netherlands

It’s your first day at work as an international, and you are about to enjoy lunch with your Dutch colleagues. You reach the cafeteria, only to be shocked that what is on the menu is, well, just a sandwich.

Oh, it’s also completely overpriced and doesn’t even contain that many ingredients. Enjoy!

As an expat in the Netherlands, Dutch lunch customs might seem strange. Why is the munch so minimalist? Does it just take some getting used to, like the wonderfully bleak Dutch weather?

We’ve done some meal prepping for all you need to know about having lunch in the Netherlands.

Sandwiches served with a slice of history

The Dutch love for sandwiches — be it as broodjes or boterhams — comes from a much older, ancestral love for bread. Even in the 17th century, bread was a hot topic (or should we say toasty topic 😉) in the Netherlands.

A staple food even back then, bread was enjoyed with cheese or butter during breakfast, then with meat or hutspot (a dish combining meat and vegetables) for lunch, and finally with porridge in the evening. 😋

Bread was such an integral part of society that different types could symbolise different social statuses. The working class consumed bread made out of coarse wheat or rye, while the rich ate white bread.

Painting of a Dutch Golden Age baker flexing his bread fresh from the oven. Image: Rijksmuseum/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

This is serious stuff: the government even appointed brood-wegers (bread weighers) who inspected bakers’ bread to ensure the perfect size, weight, ingredients, and bake.

They ought to leave no crumbs — bakers not following the right procedures would get a hefty fine. 💸

If bread has been bred as a building block of Dutch society, then sandwiches are the fully-baked masterpiece. You can check out some of DailyDutchLunch‘s posts for the fun reality of sandwich art in the Netherlands.

Or feast your eyes on our video about the ultimate Dutch sandwich:

Get (b)ready for lunch culture in the Netherlands

Get a “loaf” of this — the days of the Dutch Golden Age may be over, but the bread culture keeps growing, and nowadays, a wide assortment of sandwiches is available.

Usually, the Dutch tuck into lunch around midday, which lasts between 30 minutes and an hour, though this varies per workplace. Feeling extra productive? Sandwiches are handy for a 15-minute desk lunch, too. ⏰

Sometimes kroketten are added to lunch for an extra Dutch touch! Image: Pixabay

Lunch is a moment of social gathering, as co-workers flock together to eat and socialise. In canteens at workplaces, one of the few warm meals you can usually get besides the cold Protestant sandwiches (a.k.a. bread with butter and ham or cheese) is soup. ♨

Some people might also bring lunch packed from home, which — as you might have already guessed — is probably a sandwich.

Well, one reason their lunch is on the lighter side is to maintain productivity and return to work feeling energised. After all, we know what it feels like when you eat big, only to enter a food coma for the rest of the afternoon. 😴

We’re looking at you, Southern Europeans. 👀⌚

How does Dutch lunching compare to other European countries?

Consider the Italians. Their lunch break is two hours long, usually from 1 PM until 3 PM. Most shops close at this time, and the lunch is an all-in, two-course, communal experience complete with something sweet before coffee.

Italians enjoy their lunch very differently than the Dutchies. Image: Pixabay

The French have a similarly extravagant lunch culture. It’s not uncommon to have a four-course meal, and lunch is considered a celebratory moment of food and socialising with friends. 🍽

In the end, perhaps it is all just a trade-off — who is getting more work done? The French and Italians might eat rich, have nicer weather and a joie de vivre attitude, but are they efficient? Do their trains arrive on time? Wait, never mind…

It’s just up to how each country rolls. If the Dutch didn’t have bad weather and weren’t constantly fighting the seas, they wouldn’t be the country they are now. Maybe they would have better lunch options, but hey, who are we to turn down bread with margarine?

We’re not “baking” it up, here’s what you said

In order to get to the bottom of lunch culture in the Netherlands, we asked some of our readers from our awesome Facebook group about their experiences. Here are some of our favourite answers:

Our own Bobby Salomon, from Amsterdam, toasted the efficiency argument:

“Because there’s no time, it costs too much, it’s difficult to bring and/or keep warm if you make it yourself and — personally — I’m really uncomfortable with a warm stomach if I still have to do stuff after.”

Kostas from Greece, home of one of the best global cuisines, shares the understanding that a heavy lunch and productivity don’t mix:

“Dutch food has influences from nice cuisines, and contrary to what you may think, Dutch people really enjoy food. Lunch is usually something more light and fresh because they take lunch really early as well as dinner and therefore do not prefer heavy things when taking a break then going back to work four hours or so.”

Finally, Kenneth wanted to know:

“The next question should have been ‘Why did the Dutch people raid the whole world for spices hundreds of years ago only for their descendants not to use them?'”

Great question.

That ties up our article on Dutch lunch, and we wholeheartedly suggest that you should go and get yourself a boterham in celebration. Remember, you are not eating just bread with ham, you are getting a taste of true culture!

Do you have a favourite Dutch sandwich? Tell us in the comments below!