This 1950s video introducing the world to the Netherlands is pure vintage wholesomeness

Ah, the glorious and almighty Netherlands! One of the great things about living in a country is seeing its rich history in everyday life.

Whether visiting houses constructed hundreds of years ago or walking cobblestones worn down by time, a flash from the past is always a pleasure.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could relive the days of yonder-year past? Well, thanks to a video dug up by Twitter user Ben Coates, we can!

Come with us as we take you by the hand and journey back in time to the 1950s Netherlands. In all its black-and-white vintage glory.

READ MORE | The liberation of the Netherlands like you’ve never seen it before (coloured videos inside)

Flash from the past

Funnily enough, NATO produced this Disney-style video. It was filmed back when there were just 11 provinces and Queen Juliana ruled the land. It’s a time when factory work was king and the country spent ten times more on defence than they do today.

Unexpected highlights of the video include seeing binoculars and lightbulbs being made, Queen Juliana’s ultra-weird wave, and cheese (looots of Dutch cheese).

Our favourite part? “It is for these new generations, for a population that is increasing so much faster than anywhere else in Europe, that so many new homes are being built.”

They didn’t quite do it well enough, did they? But, you know, we guess we can forgive them.

This is wonderful – a film made in the early 1950s by NATO, with the intention of introducing the Netherlands to other countries it had recently joined in the alliance.https://t.co/xmUypUt2nf — Ben Coates (@bencoates1) September 20, 2019

You’ll want to watch it all the way to the end to see exactly how the Netherlands stole land back from the sea — it’s quite impressive!

READ MORE | Video: incredible footage of 1920s Amsterdam in colour

Alright, alright, we’re a little bit proud of this nation. But we’re not crying, you’re crying.

What was your favourite part of the video? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2019, and was fully updated in May 2023 for your reading pleasure.

