This 1950s video introducing the world to the Netherlands is pure vintage wholesomeness

Image: a_roesler/Pixabay

Ah, the glorious and almighty Netherlands! One of the great things about living in a country is seeing its rich history in everyday life.

Whether visiting houses constructed hundreds of years ago or walking cobblestones worn down by time, a flash from the past is always a pleasure. 

Wouldn’t it be great if we could relive the days of yonder-year past? Well, thanks to a video dug up by Twitter user Ben Coates, we can!

Come with us as we take you by the hand and journey back in time to the 1950s Netherlands. In all its black-and-white vintage glory.

Flash from the past

Funnily enough, NATO produced this Disney-style video. It was filmed back when there were just 11 provinces and Queen Juliana ruled the land. It’s a time when factory work was king and the country spent ten times more on defence than they do today.

Unexpected highlights of the video include seeing binoculars and lightbulbs being made, Queen Juliana’s ultra-weird wave, and cheese (looots of Dutch cheese).

Our favourite part? “It is for these new generations, for a population that is increasing so much faster than anywhere else in Europe, that so many new homes are being built.”

They didn’t quite do it well enough, did they? But, you know, we guess we can forgive them.

You’ll want to watch it all the way to the end to see exactly how the Netherlands stole land back from the sea it’s quite impressive!

Alright, alright, we’re a little bit proud of this nation. But we’re not crying, you’re crying.

What was your favourite part of the video? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2019, and was fully updated in May 2023 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Pixabay
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

