Why the Netherlands isn’t underwater (VIDEO INSIDE)

It’s miraculous how these flat lowlands have managed to withstand becoming an Atlantis. If you’re wondering how, we have a video for you.

Floods make up for a big part of Dutch history, after all, the majority of the country is below sea level, goes through hardcore rain seasons, and (no thanks to climate change) is facing a rise in sea levels.

However, as with flood-prone areas (or country in this case), preventative solutions are planned. In the Netherland’s case, it comes as state of the art flood management systems that ought to keep the country nice, dry, and on the opposite side of sinking.

Aside from their world-renowned water engineering skills, which clearly show through The Delta Works, Dutchies are so innovative that they’ve even explored floating homes as part of their future at some point.

But enough with words, we present to you this Ted-Ed video that nicely sums up how the Netherlands managed to stay above water in less than 6 minutes! Happy watching. 🍿

Did this video miss any key point of the Netherland’s approach against floods? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Vishal/Unsplash