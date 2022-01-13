Dutch retailers revolt: this time with municipality backing

After suffering more than €2 billion in losses and seeing patrons take their shopping across the border to Belgium and Germany, Dutch shops have had enough.

In a direct violation of the coronavirus lockdown measures, retailers are once again opening their doors for customers.

“It’s essential for us to open again now — or we’ll close forever,” one entrepreneur tells the NOS.

From playful demonstrations to civil disobidience

Some shops in the Netherlands have already made careful attempts at opening. Mostly these were “playful demonstrations” where they simply invited customers in for a cup of koffie and a chat.

However, as the next press conference approaches — accompanied by increasing rumours that we’ll see very few relaxations, entrepreneurs are revolting.

To enforce or not to enforce

In Sittard, retailers attempted to open fully earlier this week but were promptly closed down by municipal enforcement officers (BOAs). The city’s shopkeepers say they receive very little support from the municipality.

Other municipalities are more understanding, however. In Didam, 20 non-essential shops and catering establishments are planning to open this Saturday — as the municipality has informed that no BOAs will stroll along the shopping streets. 👀

The retailers association Gastvrij Didam doesn’t want shops to throw all regulations out the window, however. While they hope to see similar openings across the country, they urge entrepreneurs to enforce the basic coronavirus measures.

And indeed Didam isn’t the only city where shopkeepers enjoy the support of their municipality. Also in Aalten, Montferland, and Oude IJsselstreek will shop-invite customers back in — without BOAs crashing the opening. 💃

Image: mangostock/Depositphotos