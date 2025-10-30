5 of the most haunted places in Amsterdam

- Advertisement -

You’ve made it to the Dutch capital, backpack on and feet itching to explore — but don’t get too comfortable. Today, we’re diving into the city’s spookier side, uncovering the five most haunted places in Amsterdam.

The Dutch capital has many stories about tortured souls of past lives who roam restlessly around Amsterdam’s most haunted places.

After all, the history of Amsterdam stretches back almost 800 years, and these old and narrow streets have many spooky tales to tell.

Spooksteeg (Ghost Alley)

First stop: Spooksteeg, the oldest part of Amsterdam, in the Red Light District, where one of the city’s oldest ghosts is said to reside.

They speak of the ghost of a woman called Helena, who lived here in the 18th Century with her sister Dina and her father.

Feeling a chill down your spine yet? Image: Depositphotos

One day, a sailor fell in love with Dina, which infuriated Helena. Out of jealousy, she threw her sister into the family’s tannery cellar, making it seem like an accident — when, in reality, she killed her. 🤭

Helena went on to marry the sailor, but in 1753, she admitted to her sister’s murder on her deathbed, begging her husband for forgiveness.

Sure enough, he was outraged to hear this and cursed her soul to roam restlessly in misery for all eternity.

One hundred years after her death, people would hear screams at Spooksteeg and catch a glimpse of Helena’s ghost whining and moaning in the dark alleys near Zeedijk…😳

Bloedstraat (Blood Street)

We’re staying in the Red Light District and walking to one of our next haunted places, the Bloedstraat. 🩸

This street connects the market square Nieuwmarkt to one of the oldest canals of the city, the Oudezijds Achterburgwal.

It is said that the name of the street stems from the blood of executed prisoners draining down to the canal from Nieuwmarkt.

Another legend has it that ghost sightings are linked to the Franciscan monastery that was located on this site in the 16th Century, where the famous Bloedraad (Blood Council) took place under the reign of the Duke of Alba.

And, many have claimed that the spirits of those accused of heresy and subsequently killed are still roaming this street.

Dam Square

From Bloedstraat, we’re taking a journey over to Dam Square, where the Royal Palace is located.

During the day, you can enjoy the hustle and bustle of this busy square. There are lots of tourists taking pictures and creative street artists trying to earn a bit of money.

BOO! Did we scare you? 😉 Image: Depositphotos

At night, however, this historic square has a completely different vibe to it. During the Spanish Inquisition, many public executions took place here, and the thousands who were accused of witchcraft were burned at the stake.

Many believe that some tortured souls still haunt this place in the heart of Amsterdam. They remind visitors as well as locals of its gruesome past.

The Amsterdam Dungeon, built on the site of a 16th-century cemetery, is located near the Dam and has loads of information about these horrific scenes.

The Spinhuis

From the Dam, we move to Singel to the old spinning house (Het Spinhuis). It was founded in 1597 as a penitentiary for “troubled” women.

What today is a popular hotel used to be a place where convicted women were kept and forced to sew garments.

The most famous story about this place is the story of the priest and a young girl, who could not see each other after falling in love.

The priest was devastated and ended up committing suicide — and the girl had to spend the rest of her life at the Spinhuis.

Locked and forced to sew clothes forever… Image: Depositphotos

It is said that one of the hotel rooms is haunted by the priest’s ghost, and even staff members refuse to enter it. 😟

The ghost of Black Matthew

After visiting all these haunted places during our nightly walk, you’ll probably want to warm up in a bar.

But, beware! When going back home, you might bump into the notorious spirit of Black Matthew… 👻

This creepy story dates back to the 13th Century and is about a shady character called Matthew.

He was a magician, a highwayman and a thief, who spent his days gambling and using dark magic to make sure he’d always win his bets.

His luck lasted until one fateful day when he met his match in the form of the devil. Now, his ghost is roaming the narrow streets of Amsterdam, hoping for some more luck.

Well, you better watch out because he is said to appear all over the city!

Have you visited any of these spooky locations? Or do you know of any other haunted places in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!