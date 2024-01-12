CultureSocietyLifestyle

How Dutch are you? Take the quiz!

And proudly share your results 🇳🇱

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Updated:

Are you a bitterballen-eating, fiets-riding, orange-wearing Nederlander? Or are you just plodding along in the land of the Dutch? We’ve got the answer to the question you never knew you asked. 

 


Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #32: eat a lot of very questionable snack food
Next article
Believe it or not, these Dutch products got cheaper in 2024
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Relationships

The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands

Sex in the Netherlands is no taboo subject, as anyone who has taken a stroll through the De Wallen district...
Vlad Moca-Grama -
Culture

The asylum crisis in the Netherlands: here’s the rundown

The Dutch asylum system is slowly crumbling and putting people in unsafe living conditions — often for months at a...
Naomi Lamaury -
Culture

Dutch people turned headwind cycling into a competition — and it’s absolutely hilarious

Ever had the displeasure of cycling against the wind in the Netherlands? Well, turns out Dutch people are crazy enough...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

What do you think?

1 COMMENT

  1. er is een klein spelfoutje aan het einde “Jij ben een Nederlander”, het moet eigenlijk “Jij bent een Nederlander” zijn. Wel de eerste test die aangeeft dat ik echt een Nederlander ben, dus dat is best goed.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Relationships

The complete and unadulterated guide to sex in the Netherlands

Sex in the Netherlands is no taboo subject, as anyone who has taken a stroll through the De Wallen district...
Vlad Moca-Grama -

Latest posts

Here’s how the Dutch were involved in the US and UK airstrikes in Yemen

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Last night, the United States and United Kingdom launched an attack against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. The Dutch also had involvement in this....

Believe it or not, these Dutch products got cheaper in 2024

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Even though you might not realise it (thanks to your persistently sky-high grocery bills), inflation in the Netherlands is actually falling. And with it,...

Dutch Quirk #32: eat a lot of very questionable snack food

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 1
The Dutch may not have a world-renowned cuisine, but they sure have a — should we say unique? — snack assortment. If you're ever...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.