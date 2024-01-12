Believe it or not, these Dutch products got cheaper in 2024

Can coffee prices fall next, please? ☕️

photo-of-woman-in-supermarket-dealing-with-inflation-and-how-it-affects-her-salary-in-the-Netherlands
Even though you might not realise it (thanks to your persistently sky-high grocery bills), inflation in the Netherlands is actually falling. And with it, the prices of certain goods!

According to CBS (the Dutch Bureau of Statistics), many products were cheaper last December than they were during the same period in 2022.

These products saw the biggest price reduction

Not everything dropped by a significant chunk, but these did. Let’s run through them together! 👇

Energy

Life’s a gas when your utility bills don’t have the potential to burn a hole right through your wallet.

dutch-energy-costs-were-lower-in-2023-than-2022
Dutch energy costs were thankfully lower in 2023 than in 2022. Image: Depositphotos

Thankfully, CBS notes that the cost of energy is roughly 37% cheaper than it was a year earlier. Natural gas, in particular, was a whopping 42.6% cheaper, according to RTL Nieuws.

Milk and butter

Fresh semi-skimmed and skimmed milk saw a drop of 11.6% in price, while fresh full milk experienced a reduction of 9.1%.

The price of butter, meanwhile, fell by 11.3%. (It’s a little cheesy, but we’re bummed that kaas didn’t make it onto the list. 🥲)

Edible oils

Several edible oils, such as corn and soybean oils, saw a drop of 18.2% in price.

Unfortunately, this dip doesn’t affect olive oil, which saw a price increase of 20.7% instead.

Margarine and other vegetable fat spreads

If you’re not a butter person, there’s no need to fret! Margarine and similar vegetable fat spreads saw a price dip of 8.8%.

However, these got even more expensive

If you’re making plans to dine out, you may want to keep a close eye on the prices, as restaurants and cafés got 8.8% more expensive.

Tobacco saw a jump of 23.4% in price, with cigarettes hitting a 17.1% increase.

Banking costs also became 12.9% more expensive, and motor vehicle insurance hit a similar peak of 14.9%.

Do you feel the difference at all? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Dutch Quirk #32: eat a lot of very questionable snack food
Here’s how the Dutch were involved in the US and UK airstrikes in Yemen
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

