Could there be a better way to target cancer? This Dutch company is working on it

There’s no denying that cancer sucks. And cancer therapy? Just as much. But there is one Dutch company that hopes to make the whole experience more manageable: Imuno Therapeutics.

Instead of relying on one-size-fits-all treatments that often come with tough side effects, Imuno Therapeutics is working hard on developing an alternative that targets a patient’s cancer more specifically.

I sat down with CEO Jan-Jaap Verhoef to learn more about their impressive mission.

What does Imuno Therapeutics do?

Imuno Therapeutics‘ goal is simple: “We want to make great therapies for patients with cancer,” says Jan-Jaap.

But unlike traditional treatments that often come with severe side effects, Imuno Therapeutics focuses on creating highly targeted therapies. What does that mean, you ask?

Well, currently, most cancer drugs are a bit of a one-size-fits-all, Jan-Jaap explains. “They hit all the organs in our body, but only slightly more aggressively target the cancerous tumour. That’s why cancer patients often suffer from significant side effects.”

As we all know, cancer treatment is hard on the body. Image: Freepik

Imuno Therapeutics’ approach is different. “We identify elements unique to the tumour, allowing us to create a highly aggressive drug that remains safe because it only recognises the tumour.”

Sounds complicated? Here’s a simple analogy: “All our cells put their dirty laundry outside — and [Imuno Therapeutics] figure out what the dirty laundry of the tumour cell is. Once we know that, we can build something to specifically target it.”

How did Imuno Therapeutics get started?

Imuno Therapeutics was born out of a passion for precision medicine and the advancements made by companies like BioNTech and Moderna, which you probably know best for their COVID-19 vaccines.

Jan-Jaap spent eight years in a lab at different Universities around the world, and he “got really excited about making drugs that could have a real impact on patients’ lives,” he says. “I felt that oncology needed a more tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all treatment”.

With nothing more than ambition and a 12-slide pitch deck, Imuno Therapeutics became operational in 2021.

“I came out of an academic career but had no invention or patent or anything. I just wanted to do something for cancer patients,” Jan-Jaap smiles.

“I found one crazy guy who believed in it and invested, and then he brought on a friend. Then, almost out of our garage, we started building the company.”

What major milestones has Imuno Therapeutics reached?

Since the company’s early days, it has achieved multiple major milestones. One of them, as Jan-Jaap recalls, was when two great people came on board: “Leo Price — he was the founder of OcellO — and Mark Throsby, who’s a big guy in biotech. That brought a lot of expertise and knowledge into the team.”

Since then, Imuno Therapeutics has successfully developed a drug to treat cancer by targeting a well-known mechanism of the disease. “It’s extremely safe and works extremely well.”

The hard work has paid off. Image: Freepik

“We’ve now proven that our approach can lead to effective and precise therapies. We’ve shown that in academic conferences, and we’re talking to bigger pharma to actually bring it to patients.”

Essentially, Jan-Jaap says, “We have made a drug, we have validated the drug — and that just proves our whole platform. Now, we can show that we can hopefully make people better.”

How has the Leiden ecosystem contributed to Imuno Therapeutics’ success?

With the wonderful city of Leiden being a hotspot for health and life sciences, being based here has played a big part in the company’s growth.

“One of the reasons we initially landed here is the support for biotech startups,” Jan-Jaap shares. “The Bio Science Park ecosystem and programs like unlock_ (PLNT’s start-up incubator), have been incredibly helpful.”

“The sense of community in Leiden has just been great. You’re surrounded by like-minded people who are just as excited to do something valuable in the world.”

What impact does Imuno Therapeutics want to make in the future?

Of course, the company’s immediate goal is to develop cancer therapies that are both effective and safe, improving the quality of life for patients.

But the long-term goal is to revolutionise the way drugs are made: “I truly believe that in the future, it will become much more efficient to make drugs cheaper and there will be fewer mistakes. We’re moving towards on-demand precision therapy, and eventually, we’ll be able to make on-demand precision therapy for patients.”

What motivates you to keep going?

For someone who is literally working on a cure for cancer, the answer to this question is obvious.

But beyond this mission, Jan-Jaap says he’s driven by the opportunity to solve complex problems with a talented team.

“It’s incredibly fun working with a smart, diverse team — some in the lab, some focused on computational tools. Every day is like solving a new puzzle. It’s not just about the end goal, but also about enjoying the journey.”

And while competition is emerging, especially in the US, Jan-Jaap sees this as a positive sign. “When I started, no one was really doing this. Now, others are joining in. That proves people believe in this way forward.”

“Now we just have to outsmart the others and be just as successful — or even more successful,” he smiles.

With a more precise approach to cancer treatment, the future looks brighter — and we can’t wait to see how Imuno Therapeutics will make life a whole lot easier for patients in cancer care.

What do you think of Imuno Therapeutics’ journey? Share your thoughts in the comments.