One minute you’re clutching your chest in agony, the next you’re drinking tea and popping a paracetamol just like the doctor ordered. Weโ€™ll never get over classic Dutch healthcare tales.

Content creator Matheus Santana recently asked his Instagram followers for the wildest things Dutch doctors have told them โ€” and the replies did not disappoint.

So grab your popcorn โ€” or should we say, paracetamol โ€” weโ€™ve rounded up the funniest, weirdest, and downright unbelievable experiences. ๐Ÿ‘‡

Healed by humming

Got real pain? Dutch docs might skip the tests and offer a playlist instead.

User kikopeidro shared: โ€œI had a lot of pain from an internal sebaceous cyst, and I was recommended meditation.โ€

Similarly, user lmvds was told to try “walking around and singing a song” for chest pain and shortness of breath.

Because nothing says medical expertise like chanting the pain away. ๐Ÿง˜

Insomnia is a myth

Struggling to sleep? Dutch doctors say: fake it till you make it.

It seems many users have received the simplest of advice when it comes to sleepless nights: dxlly.e was told “you have to close your eyes”, and h.evelyn_ recalls, “Me: Canโ€™t sleep, have insomnia. GP: Try smoking and close your eyes”.

That’s the first time we’ve heard a huisarts recommend nicotine. ๐Ÿšฌ

Symptom? What symptom?

Turns out Dutch GPs have a talent for casually gaslighting your symptoms into oblivion. ๐Ÿ‘€

User tintiniee’s doctor said straight up: โ€œThat PCOS is not real & it’s just in my head.โ€

So if chronic illness is in our imaginations now, should we stop pretending? Mayara.ldm discovered how:

โ€œI had been coughing for many days, and the doctor said that in order to stop coughing, I had to force myself not to cough. I was so shocked that the doctor told me: โ€˜Yes, it sounds stupid, but to stop coughing, you need to stop coughing.โ€™โ€

Doctors who consult the oracle… or Google

Yes, your doctor did 8+ years of medical school โ€” and yet, theyโ€™re googling your symptoms just like you did at 2 AM last night. ๐Ÿ˜

The doctors tending to mibracomila and carolccrr3 summed up this reality: โ€œLet me check on Internetโ€, “They checked what I had in google”.

Comforting, right? Just you, your symptoms, and your GP’s search history.

“Ok… how is this my problem?”

Thereโ€™s a theme among the responses, where doctors seemed personally offended that patients dared show up.

Perhaps these three examples showcase just how dismissive some doctors can be:

“I am passed out last night. GP: Ok and? What do you want me to do.” โ€” dimas.img.

“It came naturally, let’s hope it goes away by itself” โ€” ilona_stegeman.

“Don’t know what it is, but I prescribed a product. Put it on it, maybe it helps.” โ€” samanthaamendt.

There’s no coming back from those gems…

Medical miracles do happen

Given the rollercoaster of medical advice out there, you can understand the shock on occasions when Dutch healthcare DOES deliver:

User konyaniws shared, โ€œTheyโ€ฆ actually gave me real meds andโ€ฆ a blood test. I nearly fainted.โ€

Walk in expecting paracetamol and vibes, but walk out with real diagnostics? Floored. ๐Ÿ˜ต

Have your own wild Dutch doctor moment? Drop it in the comments โ€” we need more chaotic healing energy. ๐Ÿฉบ๐Ÿ’ฌ