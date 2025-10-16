5 mistakes that will get your bike stolen in the Netherlands

Got a bike in the Netherlands? Congrats, you’ve just entered the national sport of bike theft. With nearly 86,220 bikes registered as stolen in 2024 alone, protecting your two-wheeled pride and joy isn’t optional. It’s survival.

Whether you’re enjoying a night out in Amsterdam or parking at your local Albert Heijn, bike thieves are lurking. And honestly? You’re probably making their job way too easy.

Here are five rookie mistakes that scream “steal me!”, and how to avoid becoming another statistic.

1. Using a flimsy lock (or worse, no lock at all)

Think that cable lock from the Action will do the trick? Think again.

Cable locks and cheap chain locks are basically gift wrapping for thieves. They can be cut through faster than you can say gezellig.

If you want to keep your bike, invest in a proper lock. Look for one with an ART-2 certification or higher (that’s the gold standard in the Netherlands).

Make sure you invest in a decent lock for your bike. Image: Dreamstime

For electric bikes, many insurers actually require two locks, with at least one being a chain lock. Yes, two locks.

If that sounds excessive, ask yourself: “Would I rather lug around an extra kilogram, or lose €2,000?”

Don’t cheap out here. A decent lock costs around €30 to €70, but replacing your bike? That’ll hurt a lot more.

2. Locking only the wheel

Here’s a fun fact: bike wheels are removable. Shocking, we know.

Yet people still lock just their front wheel to a bike rack and act surprised when they return to find… well, just a wheel.

Thieves can easily remove wheels or entire frames when bikes aren’t properly secured to fixed objects.

The golden rule? Always lock your frame to something solid and immovable, such as a bike rack, fence, or lamppost. Bonus points if you loop the lock through the back wheel, too.

This isn’t just good practice; many insurance companies require it. If your bike is stolen and it wasn’t locked to a fixed point, your claim could be rejected.

3. Parking in dodgy locations

Not all bike parking spots are created equal.

Entertainment areas, shopping centres, student complexes, train stations, and metro stops are prime hunting grounds for bike thieves.

In 2024, 10,810 bikes were reported stolen in Amsterdam (that’s about 30 per day). Meanwhile, The Hague scored even higher with 11,710 bicycles reported stolen.

So what’s an international to do? Park smart:

Choose well-lit, busy areas (take it from someone whose bike was stolen from an alley)

Use monitored bike parking when available (many train stations have them)

Avoid leaving your bike in isolated spots overnight

We’ve all experienced it at this point. Image: Depositphotos

Theft occurs more often at night and in the evening than during the day. But don’t get too comfortable, because even daytime isn’t safe if your bike isn’t locked properly.

4. Leaving your bike in the same spot for too long

That bike that’s been chained to the same rack outside your flat for three weeks? Yeah, thieves have noticed.

Bikes that look abandoned become easy targets. University campuses and transport hubs are especially bad for this, as are other locations where students or commuters might leave bikes for extended periods.

If your bike starts collecting cobwebs, it sends a clear message: “My owner doesn’t care about me.” And neither will anyone else when it mysteriously disappears.

The fix? Move your bike regularly, even if you’re not using it much. And if you’re going on holiday, bring it inside or store it somewhere secure.

Fun fact! Eventually, even your municipality might notice your abandoned-looking bike and take it away to a bike depot. You’ll have to pay a fine to get it back. (Yes, this has also happened to me.)

5. Having a bike that screams “steal me!”

Here’s the thing about the Netherlands: the most thief-proof bike is often the ugliest one.

Snazzy electric bikes are increasingly targeted by organised gangs, with e-bikes, fatbikes, and electric cargo bikes experiencing high theft rates.

That shiny new e-bike with all the bells and whistles? It’s basically a neon sign saying, “I’m worth thousands of euros!”

However, Dutch cycling culture has a solution: embrace the omafiets (granny bike). You know, the heavy, slightly rusty city bike that looks like it survived both world wars. They’re functional, reliable, and thieves won’t give them a second glance.

Of course, if you do have an expensive bike (we’re not judging), just be extra vigilant with security. Use multiple high-quality locks, park strategically, and most definitely consider insuring it.

How to outsmart the bike thieves

Right, let’s wrap this up with a quick recap of your anti-theft game plan:

🔐 Lock it right: Use at least one ART-2 certified lock (two for e-bikes). Always secure your frame AND wheel to a fixed object.

🤔 Choose your parking wisely: Well-lit, busy areas are your friend. Avoid theft hotspots like train stations if you can, or use monitored bike parking.

🚶🏼‍♀️ Keep it moving: Don’t leave your bike in the same spot for days on end. Thieves notice patterns.

🤫 Embrace the shabby look: The fancier your bike, the bigger the target. Sometimes ugly is beautiful (at least in the Netherlands).

🤝 Get insured: Because even with all these tips, you’re guaranteed to experience bike theft at least once in this country. Better safe than sorry.

Got any other anti-theft tips, or a tragic bike theft story to share? Let us know in the comments below!