8 classy Amsterdam coffeeshops (that even your mum will love)

Is your mum coming to visit and she wants to smoke weed in Amsterdam for the first time? Or do you have any other curious coffeeshop-sceptics in your life?

We get it — coffeeshops can look a little intimidating at times. Especially those that are overcrowded and have these dingy neon lights.

But, don’t fret! There are plenty of coffeeshops in Amsterdam that are classy, cosy and 100% mum-friendly. Here are eight of our best picks. 🏆

1. Coffeeshop Sloterdijk: where the staff wear a classy uniform

Look at this beautiful mum-friendly coffeeshop with marble countertops and golden details. Image: Supplied

Let’s say, you really want to treat your mum to the ultimate, luxurious coffeeshop experience.

You want her to be greeted by a man in a bowler hat, that opens the door to a bright room decorated with marble countertops, dark wood and gold accents.

“That can’t possibly be a coffeeshop,” you’re saying.

Well, yes. Yes, it can. Coffeeshop Sloterdijk might be located a bit outside of the city — but this high-class experience is truly worth the metro ride. The location is also easily reachable by train, car or bus.

Aside from the luxurious interior, the menu of this Amsterdam coffeeshop offers an outstanding selection of curated weed strains. The budtenders are not only outstandingly well-dressed, but they also hold a lot of expertise and are especially polite.

Your mum will be smitten!

Note: You can’t actually sit down in Coffeeshop Sloterdijk, so this is an excellent pick if you want to buy the perfect joint for your mum and you to enjoy inside your own four walls.

📍 Where to find it: Humberweg 2, 1043 AC, Amsterdam

2. Tweede Kamer: central, elegant, and top staff

The TweedeKamer’s signature stamp! Image: DutchReview

Coffeeshop Tweede Kamer is tucked away in a small, cosy side street and yet located right in the centre of Amsterdam. There are many stores nearby, so it’s the ideal stop for a (very) relaxing shopping break!

Your mum will love this Amsterdam coffeeshop specifically for its interior. Tweede Kamer combines the elegant chique of a Regency-era saloon with a cosy Dutch living room. The whole coffeeshop has been recently renovated, adding modern touches to the mix.

The menu is extensive and detailed with clear descriptions of the various effects of the weed strains on offer. Mama still got questions? The staff are friendly, knowledgeable, and will know to answer them all.

📍 Where to find it: Heisteeg 6, 1012 WC, Amsterdam

3. Coffeeshop Boerejongens West: the ultimate high-class weed experience

This coffeeshop even has its own doorman! Image: DutchReview

We have to admit, this isn’t exactly an insider’s tip, but Coffeeshop Boerejongens sure does live up to the hype.

Thinking about your mum, this is probably the ideal place to introduce her to the world of Amsterdam coffeeshops. In a split second, all her prejudices will vanish into thin air.

After all, who doesn’t want to enjoy their first joint in a comfortable leather armchair over nice snacks and a drink?

Gone are the days of dark, dingy, and uninviting Amsterdam coffeeshops. Boerejongens West represents a new generation. The interior is bright, high-class, and well-lit.

On top of that, the staff are super welcoming, and all weed products on offer come at a great price, especially considering the top-notch quality. Way to go!

📍Where to find it: Baarsjesweg 239, 1058 AA Amsterdam

4. CoffeeshopAmsterdam: spacious, bright and a top-notch menu

Coffeeshop Amsterdam is located just a five-minute walk away from Amsterdam Centraal! Image: DutchReview

If you’re picking up a friend or your mum from Amsterdam’s Central Station, you might want to check out CoffeeshopAmsterdam. This gem is just a five-minute walk away and has loads to offer.

The coffeeshop is located in an 18th-century Amsterdam house but is completely modern from the inside! Upon entry, you’re greeted by an open, cosy atmosphere, dotted with plants and inviting seating areas.

Even if you don’t want to smoke up, it’s a nice place to catch up over a drink. Definitely try their hot chocolate with slagroom (whipped cream). 😋

Wanna enjoy your weed with a refreshing drink? Dat kan! Just head down the road to CoffeeshopAmsterdam Café, where you can booze and blaze it up at the same time. This is also a great place to take your mum if she’s not sure about smoking yet — she’ll love the cocktails!

📍 Where to find it: Haarlemmerstraat 44, 1013 ES, Amsterdam

5. Coffeeshop Katsu: where everybody goes (or smokes)

Last, but very much not least, the colourful and cultural hotspot amongst Amsterdam coffeeshops — Coffeeshop Katsu.

Here, everyone is welcome. The atmosphere of the smoking lounge is open and relaxed — think, of your favourite aunty’s living room.

An added extra is the great location. Katsu is situated right in the centre of De Pijp, known for the famous Albert Cuyp Market and the beautiful Sarphatipark. Both are mere minutes away from this coffeeshop.

Did anyone say eating warm stroopwafels whilst lying high in the park? We did! 🙋

📍 Where to find it: Eerste v/d Helststraat 70, 1072 NZ, Amsterdam

6. Coffeeshop BIJ: gold, marble, and great prices

Sleek interior, friendly staff, and great weed — what more could you ask for? Image: DutchReview

If you want to get catch a break from Amsterdam’s hustle and bustle for a moment, head to Coffeeshop BIJ. Nestled in the De Baarsjes neighbourhood, this coffeeshop lets you enjoy your joint in peace, while also being just a stone’s throw from Amsterdam’s most popular attractions.

Why will your mum like this place, you ask? Well, just look at those elegant marble counters and gold touches! And, of course, there’s some high-quality weed, too — at great prices.

The white lab-coated workers are all class and are happy to help out anyone: from the most seasoned smokers to first-time arrivals, and your lovely mum, of course.

📍 Where to find it: Bonairestraat 78, 1058 XL Amsterdam

7. Coffeeshop Relax: the award-winning coffeeshop

Another well-loved Amsterdam classic is Coffeeshop Relax, which has two locations in the Dutch capital.

If you’re looking for some high-quality marijuana, this is your place to be! Need more convincing? Well, Coffeeshop Relax has actually won multiple awards for its quality products. 🏆

In a homely atmosphere, you can enjoy a menu that is as extensive as it is impressive, ranging from great weed and hash to lekker space cakes.

Besides that, Coffeeshop Relax serves lekker espressos and other coffees, soft drinks, tea and even freshly-baked pastries — perfect for the non-smoker in your life. What’s there not to love?

8. Coffeeshop DNA: for great weed, service, and prices

Another wood and marble combo your mum will love! It does make for one beautiful coffeeshop. Image: Supplied

Coffeeshop DNA is located on the outskirts of the city, near the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam — but let us tell you: it’s totally worth the trip.

Why? Well, it’s in this coffeeshop’s DNA (ha!) to provide you with amazing service, world-class weed, and some incredibly low prices!

One thing to note about this place is that it has no indoor seating — but hey, that’s just the perfect excuse to take your joint to a nearby park and enjoy the greenery. ☘️

Tip: We highly recommend trying out their hash — it’s some of the best in Amsterdam!

📍 Where to find it: Achillesstraat 104, 1076 RH Amsterdam

Now, these were just eight coffeeshops your mum would absolutely love but know that there are many more scattered around Amsterdam!

Which coffeeshop on this list will get your mum excited about smoking weed in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in April 2022, but was fully updated in August 2023 for your reading pleasure.