We went to work out our frustrations at THE RAGE (and it was smashing)

Ever felt like throwing a plate at a wall just to see your stress fly away with it? Welcome to THE RAGE, a place where that’s not only allowed, it’s highly encouraged.

We recently headed to Eindhoven to check out this iconic rage room, and honestly? It’s as cathartic as it sounds.

From the moment we arrived, Hara, the owner, made us feel right at home.

For anyone unfamiliar, a rage room is exactly what it sounds like: a controlled environment where you can smash and destroy objects to release stress, frustration, or just to have fun. Think of it as a mix of cathartic workout and complete chaos.

What to expect

Once inside, the building revealed a surprisingly cosy resting space, complete with comfy seating. This area sits just aside from the smashing room and is mainly for decompressing after a session.

After choosing the best outfit for us, we finally got handed our weapons of choice.

Exactly like the Mario Brothers, we’re also destroying everything. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Once we stepped into the smashing room, it was like a candy shop for chaos lovers.

The smashables

One of the things I loved most about THE RAGE was the incredible variety of things you can smash.

Tables were stacked with plates, bottles, glass cups, old keyboards, TVs, monitors: basically, anything that can be smashed. Even furniture.

You want to smash the exact copy of the phone that keeps ringing at the office? At THE RAGE, you can do that. I picked up my first bottle, swung, and watched it explode into a spray of glass.

Hara goes out of his way to keep the smashables collection diverse and interesting, and it really shows. One moment, we were shattering plates into tiny shards; the next, we were hammering an old monitor like rock stars with guitars.

Sustainable smashing

While we were there, one question kept popping into our heads: where does Hara get all these smashable treasures?

Turns out, there’s a great story behind it. When he first started, Hara would visit local kringloop (second-hand shops), asking for spare items.

At the beginning, most of them said no. But with a bit of persistence and a lot of friendly charm, he built strong relationships with shop owners.

Now, thanks to those connections, THE RAGE has a steady supply of breakables.

So who knows? If you finally ditched Oma’s dreaded silverware at a kringloop in Eindhoven, there’s a good chance it might meet its glorious end in Hara’s smashing room.

A safe space to let go

After more than 40 minutes, we were exhausted, happy, and oddly zen. And the best part? There wasn’t a scratch on us.

The safety gear instantly put us at ease. Because the first thought in the room should be, “Time to imagine my boss on this plate!” And not “Will this thing smash into my eye if I swing too hard?”

Great for after a stressful day of work. Video: DutchReview/Supplied

The concept behind THE RAGE is beautifully simple: sometimes the best way to reset is to break something — but not yourself.

Hara and his wife made sure every centimetre of us stayed completely safe.

We got a very thick suit, safety goggles and on top of that a safety helmet that completely protects your face, head and ears. And of course gloves, in different sizes, even very small ones!

Over time, this place has grown into a full-fledged venue for controlled chaos, perfect for anyone in need of a little release.

Who is it for?

Pretty much anyone who’s ever wanted to hurl a plate or swing a hammer at a TV. THE RAGE welcomes:

👩‍💻 Corporate teams swapping trust falls for sledgehammers

🕺 Groups of friends seeking a chaotic night out

😮‍💨 Solo visitors in need of instant stress relief

💊 Even therapy-goers whose doctor prescribed a little smashing

The only rule? You must be at least 14. Teens up to 18 need an adult chaperone, but after that, it’s open season on breakables.

Ready to break something? Plan your visit

Curious to try it for yourself? Whether you’re looking to smash a few plates, hammer a TV, or go full-on destruction mode, THE RAGE in Eindhoven has you covered.

Packages start at just €50 for solo sessions, and larger group experiences for up to 20 people can last as long as two hours.

For packages, pricing, and details, you can check out THE RAGE’s full list of options.

📍Location: Ondernemingenweg 21, 5627 BV Eindhoven ⏰ Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday from 14:00 to 22:00, Saturday & Sunday from 13:00 to 23:00. Monday & Tuesday: Closed 🚘 How to get there: By car, it’s 5 minutes from the A2 motorway. From the station, it’s 20 minutes by bike or bus.

