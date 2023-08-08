Let your kids run wild this summer at Museum Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy! 

Ah, summer, the birds are chirping, the sun is shining, nature is thriving, and the schools are closed. It’s great — but sometimes you just need somewhere for your own little animals to run wild. 😉

This is why we would like to introduce you to Museum Volkenkunde’s DierenAcademie (Animal Academy)!

Need somewhere to tire your little tigers out? Well, class is in session. This educational exhibit both teaches your children about the animal kingdom and engages your children by offering fun exercises throughout.

Let your little ones go wild for a day — all indoors

Picture this: it’s 9:15 AM, the kids are bouncing off the walls, and it’s raining cats and dogs outside. Could you let this explosive energy free within the walls of your home? Maybe, but the Animal Academy is a far better option.

From the get-go, your child can interact with Museum Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy exhibit. Image: DutchReview

Suitable for both young and older children, Museum Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy exhibition allows them to run around within the exhibit’s walls instead. In fact, it encourages it!

Hot enough outside to cook a poffertje? Whether it’s pouring or roasting, Museum Volkenkunde is also a nice, cool, dry refuge for you and your children this summer.

What is the Animal Academy?

The concept behind Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy is simple. It’s an interactive exhibit that both entertains and educates the kids, all while exploring the interaction between humans, animals, and the earth.

The idea is that the Animal Academy functions like, well, an academy! With a variety of classrooms for your child to run between, the exhibit lets your kids run, push, hop and howl — all while learning at the same time.

Need a way to entertain the kids this summer? Say no more, DierenAcademie offers the perfect family outing. Image: DutchReview

A jungle that’s guaranteed to keep everyone fascinated

As soon as you walk into the exhibit, you and your child are invited to engage with it. Almost all aspects of the exhibit are interactive, meaning from the get-go, your child can get hands-on.

Each classroom is themed around a specific animal and offers fun facts about how they navigate nature. Armed with these fun facts, your child will be encouraged to mimic the animal through fun interactive challenges.

Your children are encouraged to play within the exhibit, all while learning at the same time! Image: DutchReview

Ever wondered how your child would go about pretending to be a dung beetle pushing a giant “dung” from one side of the room to another? No? Well, you can experience it anyway!

Or how about discovering just how cute your child looks while donning a wolf’s tail and learning to perfect their howl?

Whether your child wants to feel like an ant, hide like a cheetah, crawl like a polar bear on ice, or hop like a kangaroo, there are plenty of options to keep them moving, engaged, and learning.

Not to mention you’ll get some great photo ops. 😍

Need some new pics for your Insta grid? DierenAcademie will offer you plenty of great photo ops. Image: DutchReview

Not only a fun experience but a learning event

At the end of the day, the Animal Academy is an academy! The exhibit was curated with a very educational intention in mind.

The hope is that by encouraging children to engage with and mimic the behaviours of animals, children can learn about how these animals relate to the world.

Taking it a step further, the exhibit also wants to welcome children to think about how they, as humans, interact with their environment.

For children and parents alike!

However, the lessons aren’t only for the kids. Just as you watch your child mimic and interact with the exhibit, the Animal Academy also has the goal of making parents think more about their interaction with the environment.

Who said only the kids will be entertained? The Animal Academy is for for parents and children alike. Image: DutchReview

The goal of the exhibit is also to create a space to reflect upon humans, and how we impact the world. It begs the question, what can we learn from the animal kingdom?

The answer? That we as a species can and need to do better. Hopping, howling, and crawling aside, this message is at the heart of Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy.

The kids are grabbing their coats — tell us when, where, and how!

Ready to let your inner animal out to play? How about your real ones? Grab those kiddos, save your house from destruction, and head to Volkenkunde’s website to purchase tickets for the museum and its fabulous exhibit.

No time to hop online? Geen probleem, you can always buy the tickets from the ticket desk.

Fun fact: Children under six can enter Museum Volkenkunde for free!

Until the end of August, you’ll find that the Volkenkunde’s doors are open between 10 AM and 5 PM, seven days a week. Each weekend the museum will also host fun workshops, activities, and weekend tours!

So have no fear, if the Dutch summer weather is acting up, the Animal Academy’s doors are open.

Have you attended this stunning exhibition yet? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!