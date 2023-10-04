🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

This Amsterdam restaurant was rated the best in the WORLD

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
Dam square in Amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/dam-square.html?filter=all&qview=357683316

For the first time ever, a Dutch restaurant has topped Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best ranking.

The restaurant in question? Restaurant Bougainville — a Michelin-starred restaurant located on Amsterdam’s Dam Square.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of the luxurious Hotel TwentySeven, and opened its doors to the public in 2017.

“It is a unique achievement, of which we can be terribly proud and grateful. From the kitchen and bar team to the cleaners and reception, we’ve all done this”, owner Eric Toren tells AD.

European cuisine with an international touch

Now we know what you’re thinking: how can a restaurant win such a title if it serves… Dutch food? 🤢

Well, it doesn’t.

The menu of the world’s best restaurant “covers a wide range of European influences [which are] complemented by a more international touch”, according to its website. Lekker!

But the delicious food isn’t the only thing that earned Restaurant Bougainville its title — the TripAdvisor ranking also focuses strongly on the customer’s overall experience. 🏆

If you want to try Chef Tim Golsteijn’s art for yourself, make that reservation ASAP because you know this place is about to be booked out for weeks at a time. A 5-course tasting menu can be enjoyed for €130.

Who else topped the rankings?

Wanna know what other places you should put on your to-try list? Let’s see.👇

RankNameLocation
1Restaurant BougainvilleAmsterdam, the Netherlands
2Ise SueyoshiNishiazabu, Japan
3The Old Stamp House RestaurantAmbleside, United Kingdom
4Maison MedardBoulleret, France
5Ristorante Villa CrespiOrta San Giulio, Italy
6AvartanaChennai (Madras), India
7Akira BackBangkok, Thailand
8Paul Ainsworth at No. 6Padstow, United Kingdom
9PICValence, France
10Sachi HeliopolisCairo, Egypt

Would you want to visit Restaurant Bougainville? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

