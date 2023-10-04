This Amsterdam restaurant was rated the best in the WORLD

For the first time ever, a Dutch restaurant has topped Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best ranking.

The restaurant in question? Restaurant Bougainville — a Michelin-starred restaurant located on Amsterdam’s Dam Square.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of the luxurious Hotel TwentySeven, and opened its doors to the public in 2017.

“It is a unique achievement, of which we can be terribly proud and grateful. From the kitchen and bar team to the cleaners and reception, we’ve all done this”, owner Eric Toren tells AD.

European cuisine with an international touch

Now we know what you’re thinking: how can a restaurant win such a title if it serves… Dutch food? 🤢

Well, it doesn’t.

The menu of the world’s best restaurant “covers a wide range of European influences [which are] complemented by a more international touch”, according to its website. Lekker!

But the delicious food isn’t the only thing that earned Restaurant Bougainville its title — the TripAdvisor ranking also focuses strongly on the customer’s overall experience. 🏆

If you want to try Chef Tim Golsteijn’s art for yourself, make that reservation ASAP because you know this place is about to be booked out for weeks at a time. A 5-course tasting menu can be enjoyed for €130.

Who else topped the rankings?

Wanna know what other places you should put on your to-try list? Let’s see.👇

Rank Name Location 1 Restaurant Bougainville Amsterdam, the Netherlands 2 Ise Sueyoshi Nishiazabu, Japan 3 The Old Stamp House Restaurant Ambleside, United Kingdom 4 Maison Medard Boulleret, France 5 Ristorante Villa Crespi Orta San Giulio, Italy 6 Avartana Chennai (Madras), India 7 Akira Back Bangkok, Thailand 8 Paul Ainsworth at No. 6 Padstow, United Kingdom 9 PIC Valence, France 10 Sachi Heliopolis Cairo, Egypt

