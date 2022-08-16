17 unforgettable things to do in Leiden in 2022

Albeit small and charming, there are loads of things to do in Leiden. As one of the most beautiful cities in the Netherlands, it never fails to amaze! 😍

From windmills to secret courtyards, you can easily fill a week in this gorgeous, old, university town. Here are our 17 top tips!

1. Delve into history at the Burcht van Leiden

Let op! A hill in the Netherlands! Image: Depositphotos

It’s quite unique to come across a hill in the Netherlands, so enjoy the steep climb while you can. 😅 This medieval fortification gives you the best view of the stunning Hooglandse Kerk, and of Leiden in general!

The 11th-century construction was once a medieval fort and is now an adorable park open to the public. It’s also seen as a national symbol signaling the Dutch defeat of the Spanish in 1574. 💪

Climb the hill, but don’t stop there! You can also walk on top of the walls themselves, if you take the stairs on the inside of the fortification.

💰 Price: €0

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8 AM to 10 PM

📍 Location: Van der Sterrepad 5, 2312 EK Leiden

2. Stop to smell the flowers at Hortus Botanicus

Of course, some tulips. Image: Depositphotos

The oldest botanical garden in the Netherlands is definitely worth a visit during your trip to Leiden. Beautiful, romantic, and packed with interesting plants, Hortus Botanicus is a favourite for locals and tourists alike. 🌺

The garden has several greenhouses, and is open for anything from casual strolls to event rentals. There’s also an adorable café for when the rain (inevitably) sets in.

Here’s a hot tip; if you study at Leiden University it’s totally free to enter! But watch out, you’re going to want to buy everything they have in the gift shop. 💸

💰 Price: €8 for adults, €3.50 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 10 AM to 6 PM (summer), 10 AM until 4 PM (winter).

📍 Location: Rapenburg 73, 2311 GJ Leiden

3. Experience real Dutchness at Molen De Valk Windmill Museum

Dutchness overload! Image: Freepik

You simply cannot visit the Netherlands without seeing a windmill, and if you’re going to Leiden you’re in luck — there’s one hanging out right in the centre!

De Valk is the only windmill left of the 19 that once stood on the city walls of Leiden. Originating in the 1600s, the windmill offers great insight into 300 years of milling history.

You can enjoy the windmill museum, or simply admire the construction from the outside — believe us, you won’t miss it.

💰 Price: €7 for adults, €3 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 1 PM to 5 PM

📍 Location: 2e Binnenvestgracht 1, 2312 BZ Leiden

4. Get lost at the National Museum of Ethnology

The museum has a gorgeous building too. Image: Museum Volkenkunde

The first museum of Ethnography in Europe is hard to miss if you’re visiting Leiden. The museum is one of the oldest of its kind in the world, and it’s a crown jewel in the university city’s long and proud research tradition. 🦸‍♀️

Book a guided tour, or just admire the museum at your own pace — but be warned that you can easily lose yourself in the many exhibitions for hours and hours!

If you have some extra time on your hands, why not take the ethnology experience one step further and sign up for a museum workshop? Traditional New Zealand Haka war dance workshops, Buddhist and Islamic creative drawing workshops, and African Djembe workshops are just a few examples of what the museum has to offer.

💰 Price: €15 for adults, €6 for children, €10 for students

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 9 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Steenstraat 1, 2312 BS Leiden

5. Take a refreshing boat tour on the canals

There’s nothing like cruising around those Dutch canals. Image: Depositphotos

With its 28km of canals, a boat tour in Leiden should be on every visitor’s bucket list. There are tons of companies to choose from, offering a range of options. Private or group, morning, midday, or evening, open-air or protected from the rain — there’s something for every taste! ⛵

Being less infested with tourists than bigger cities (*cough* Amsterdam *cough*), a boat tour in Leiden is a peaceful and tranquil experience.

If you’re sure the weather is going to be good, it’s definitely worth it to book an open-air boat — you see way more than if you have a roof!

💰 Price: from €12 for adults, from €8.50 for children (depending on the company)

⏰ Opening hours: Daily

📍 Location: All over the city centre!

6. Explore the human body at the Corpus Museum

The Corpus museum building is quite unique! Image: Bic/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

The world’s first-ever museum dedicated to exploring the human body is located in Leiden! What happens with your body when you listen to music or get a splinter? This museum is super interactive and suits all age groups (although kids find it especially fun).

On your visit, you’ll literally be walking around ‘inside’ a massive human body, whilst being inside a 35 metres tall building that looks — you guessed it — like a human body. 🧍‍♀️

However, reservations are almost a must because this museum fills up quickly! Also, make sure you book your tickets online, for a small discount.

Please note: children under the age of six are not permitted in the museum.

💰 Price: €18.95 (all ages, online price)

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 9 AM to 3 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Willem Einthovenstraat 1, 2342 BH Oegstgeest

7. Be inspired by Leiden’s many wall poems

There are poems in tons of different languages. Image: Depositphotos

Leiden is full of beautiful poetry, simply painted onto the walls of its houses. More than 100 poems, written by local poets, have given the city a lovely creative vibe for over 30 years! 🧾

The poems are written in several different languages, so it might be idea to check out their translations for maximum enjoyment.

If you want some deets to complement your art experience, and you’re down to test your Dutch skills, most bookstores in Leiden sell a handy book called Dicht op the Muur, containing information about the first 101 wall poems.

Or even better, you can try out one of these pre-made routes, completely for free!

💰 Price: €0

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day

📍 Location: Throughout the city

8. Stroll among the stalls at the Saturday market

go crazy at the market! Image: Depositphotos

Every Saturday, you can enjoy lovely Dutch treats in Leiden’s weekly street market. There’s no better way to be introduced to Dutch delicacies, crafts, or just Dutchies in general!

Prices tend to be lower than other shops the Netherlands, so it’s really an opportunity to let loose and secure all those souvenirs and travel gifts! 🎁

If you can’t find enough food and drinks to satisfy your tourist belly at the market itself — fear not! There are tons of cafés and restaurants surrounding the market too.

💰 Price: €0 for entrance

⏰ Opening hours: Saturday 8 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Aalmarkt, 2312 JC Leiden

9. Admire the beautiful Pieterskerk

Impressive enough! Image: Depositphotos

With 900 years of history, there are few better ways to explore the city of Leiden than through a visit to the Pieterskerk.

What used to be Leiden’s main Catholic church, has its roots all the way back in the 1300s. Today it serves as a museum and event venue, but the impressive building is still worth a visit. ⛪

Enjoy a concert, ponder the historic exhibitions, or simply admire the building.

💰 Price: €4 for adults, €0 for children up to 12 years

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 11 AM to 6 PM

📍 Location: Kloksteeg 16, 2311 SL Leiden

10. Explore secret courtyards

Leiden is full of hidden gems. Image: Depositphotos

A poorly kept secret is that most Dutch cities are full of gorgeous hidden courtyards. These romantic gems are also all over in Leiden, if you know where to look. 🧐

The courtyards are enclosed by so-called hofjes — 13th- to 19th-century shelters for elderly, poor, and homeless people. Today, the houses surrounding the inner courtyards look like real fairytale castles, and most constructions are open to the public.

Some are even open without any entrance requirements! To find the best ones yourself, all you need is on a hofjes map that’s easily purchased for €3.50 at the tourist information office.

However, the easiest and most rewarding (albeit not too private and romantic) way to explore Leiden’s 35 hofjes is with a tour, so you get the most out of the local history knowledge.

💰 Price: from €0, depending on the tour company

⏰ Opening hours: daily, depending on the hofje

📍 Location: Leiden city centre

11. Enjoy a drink on water

There’s no shortage of bars and cafes on Leiden’s canals. Image: Depositphotos

Leiden is full of canals, and the canals are both framed and covered with cutesie little restaurants, bars, and cafés as far as the eye can see.

If you’re visiting the Netherlands, you might have heard of the quintessentially Dutch concept of the borrel (if not, educate yourself here). An afternoon on a floating terrace in Leiden is the perfect way to really blend in with the locals. 🍻

If drinking on the water makes you nauseous, don’t stress: there are tons of borrel-worthy bars on more steady ground as well. The centre is packed with places to satisfy all tastes (and budgets).

The area with the most options is along the canal De Rijn and Nieuwe Rijn, although areas outside of the immediate city centre are less crowded.

💰 Price: a small biertje is typically €3-€5

⏰ Opening hours: All day, every day (depending on the specific location)

📍 Location: Leiden city centre

12. Embark on the Rembrandt themed walking route

Stroll around the adorable streets of Leiden. Image: Depositphotos

Famous Dutch painter Rembrandt spent several years of his life in Leiden, so you can easily learn about loads more than just his pictures by taking the Rembrandt Route.

As part of the tour, you’ll explore Rembrandt’s first years as an artist in the studio of his first teacher Jacob van Swanenburgh (the so-called Young Rembrandt Studio). 👟

The route is accessible via a purchasable booklet, and the tour also can be downloaded via the Rembrandt Route App!

💰 Price: €6.95 for the route booklet

⏰ Opening hours: Rembrandt route is accessible at all times, but the Young Rembrandt Studio is open Tuesday to Sunday 12 PM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Langebrug 89, 2311 TJ Leiden (Young Rembrandt Studio)

13. Get starstruck at the Heineken Star Bar

Old and classic, nothing beats a traditional Dutch borrel. Rudolphus/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Ever wondered where the famous Dutch beer brand Heineken got its logo from? No? We’ll tell you anyways! One of the oldest brown pubs in Leiden, De Vergulde Kruik, allegedly sold their red-star logo to Heineken for about €400 in today’s money. 😎

The pub is centrally located, and really feels like a time machine when you step inside. With it’s 19th-century stained glass, original silver taps, and cozy atmosphere, De Vergulde Kruik is a favourite among locals, students, and occasionally a tourist or two.

If you’ve had enough of the endless supply of Dutch beer (like a crazy person) you might be happy to hear that the pub also serves delicious food!

💰 Price: a small biertje is typically €3-€5

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Friday 12 PM to 10 PM, Saturday and Sunday 12 PM to 10 PM

📍 Location: Haarlemmerstraat 22, 2312 GA Leiden

14. Watch the stars at the Old Observatory

Hidden in the bushes of the botanical garden, you can find the Old Observatory. Image: Depositphotos

As the oldest of its kind, the Observatory in Hortus Botanicus is well worth a visit. It’s frequently used as a university building, but it’s also open for visitors.

FUN BONUS FACT BOX: Another academic hotspot that’s open for visitors is a sink once used by Albert Einstein!

Check out the visitors’ centre, book a private tour, or join one of the monthly open evenings of one of Leiden’s astronomy societies. ✨

Enjoy an astronomy lecture and try out a telescope at the open evenings — the perfect date idea if you ask me!

💰 Price: from €5 for entry, €65 for a private tour, €4 for an open evening ticket

⏰ Opening hours visitors center: Tuesday to Friday 1 PM to 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday 11 AM to 5 PM

📍 Location: Sterrenwachtlaan 11, 2311 GP Leiden, Nederland

15. Take a green break at Het Plantsoen Park

It’s always nice to take a green break when you’re on a busy city trip! Image: Depositphotos

This 19th-century city park of Leiden is a popular spot for weekend strolls along the water. In addition to fresh air, green grass, and beautiful flowers, there are also other interesting sights in Het Plantsoen, such as the old aviary, the fountain, and the 350-year anniversary monument of the relief of Leiden. 🌳

The park was designed by architect Salomon van der Paauw, in English style. In its time, the project was funded by the municipality of Leiden, who hired several unemployed people for the construction.

Stay up to date on the activities in and surrounding the park, via the Het Plantsoen newsletter, produced by the Het Plantsoen Association.

💰 Price: €0

⏰ Opening hours: all day, every day

📍 Location: Plantsoen, 2311 NT Leiden

16. Let your history geek loose at the Bibliotheca Thysiana

Law students have been coming to Bibliotheca Thysiana for centuries. Image: Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Founded in 1653 in honour of the Dutch legal expert Johannes Thysius, this old library contains over 2500 books and several thousand pamphlets.

The building is the only surviving 17th century construction in the Netherlands that was built for the purpose of being a library — an interesting piece of history if ever there was one!

Not only is the library a great source of legal reading material, you can also book meeting rooms, or join a guided tour in the building (albeit for quite a fee).

💰 Price: €125 for a guided tour

⏰ Opening hours: By appointment

📍 Location: Rapenburg 25, 2311 GG Leiden

17. Admire the beautiful Marekerk

A landmark in the Leiden skyline. Image: Helena/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

The round dome of the Marekerk is quite striking, and impossible to miss if you visit Leiden. The reformed Protestant church was the first of its kind in Leiden, and keeps lots of history and beauty between its walls. 😍

There are usually lots of concerts taking place in this historic building, but if you’re just in the mood to sit down and relax as a break from your busy city-trip, you can also enjoy a coffee at the Marekerk café.

The church is still very much active, so make sure you check the schedule if you’re just popping by for a look.

💰 Price: €0

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday

📍 Location: Lange Mare 48, 2312 GS Leiden

There’s no shortage of things to do in the beautiful city of Leiden, so get your walking shoes and cameras ready! It’s the perfect blend of exciting and calm, and should be on any traveler’s bucket list.

Which attractions will you visit in Leiden? Do you have any suggestions to add to the list? Tell us in the comments below!