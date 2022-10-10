Skateparks in the Netherlands: Amsterdam and beyond

Hi there, skater! Looking to skateboard in the Netherlands, but just don’t know where to start? We feel you, with so many skateparks and skate spots to offer, it makes it hard to choose!

Before you start grinding those ledges and scratching that deck, it’s good to know that many amazing skatepark options are available to you in the Netherlands. 🛹

This writer has been skateboarding in the Netherlands for about three years now, so you’re sure to get some TRUTH!

Let’s drop in, shall we? 😉

Best skateparks in the Netherlands

On the map, you can find all the skateparks mentioned in this article. 👇

But, while the lowlands provide so many skateparks, some skateboarders prefer certain obstacles over others. And, it’s quite rare for a skatepark to have everything a skater dreams of. So, which one works best for you? 🧐

Best skateparks in Amsterdam

This is what usually comes up in people’s minds when they think of Amsterdam, so where are all the skateparks? Image: Freepik

Amsterdam has a huge skateboarding community. And with that comes a wide range of skateparks. Though not all of them are the same — let’s take a look at what sets them apart from one another!

Olympiaplein Skatepark (“Oly”)

Starting in Amsterdam South, we have Olympiaplein Skatepark or just “Oly” — if you’re into skateparks with loads of flat ground space. Boy, is this the perfect place for you!

Unlike the lowlands, it isn’t all flat! The park features a long round rail, ledges, manual pads, and other miscellaneous skateable objects.

But, remember that this skatepark’s obstacles change every now and then, especially during the summer!

Speaking of the summer season, when the sun comes out, the B.Y.O.B.S skate event is organised at Olympiaplein Skatepark every Wednesday evening. If you’re ever on an Amsterdam summer skate trip, it’s the place to be!

Middenmeer skatepark

Moving on to the eastern side of Amsterdam, there’s Middenmeer skatepark, typically known as Veldje 14, literally meaning 14th field. 🧐

Fun Fact: The name Veldje 14 actually refers to the football field next to the skatepark. The number 14 belonged to the famous Dutch football player, Johan Cruijff.

This skatepark consists of a large bank, a couple of rails (round and square), two manual pads and a quarter. There’s also a running track next to it if you need a little warm-up! 😉

Keep an eye out for some local graffiti tags at Veldje 14. There’s loads of ’em! Image: DutchReview/Supplied

Oosterpark Skatepark

Staying in the East, the Oosterpark skatepark also offers many unique obstacles, thanks to its unique architecture. It’s got a mini bowl with a spine in the middle, as well as some stairs!

It’s also located in the middle of the Oosterpark, so you get to enjoy a nice stroll through the trees on your way there!

Tip: Oosterpark skatepark also works as a school playground during teaching hours. So, if you want to skate there, you must come after 4 PM during the weekdays, or simply enjoy it at any time during the weekends!

Ijburg Skatepark

Moving on further north, the Ijburg skatepark is a small, recently-renovated park. It’s also great for those looking for a swim after their skateboarding session since it’s right next to the Blijburg beach. 🌊

Zeeburg Skatepark

Near Ijburg is Zeeburg Skatepark, a massive skatepark which features several bowls as well as a street section. Zeeburg is actually the largest park in the entire Benelux area — put that in your history books! 🤓

It’s a great park if you prefer skating in bowls, but I personally believe that the rest of the park has got quite an odd design. That being said, to each their own! 🤷🏻‍♀️

Buikslotermerplein Skatepark

Finally, we have Buikslotermeerplein Skatepark, also known as “De Flipperkast” (meaning pinball machine)!

This skatepark is located in Amsterdam Noord, so to get to it you’ll have to cross the Ij river using the Buiksloterweg ferry at Centraal Station.

But it’s worth the ride! Thanks to its diverse list of obstacles: round rail, hip, manual pad, quarters, and banks. It’s not the largest skatepark, but its diversity in obstacles compensates!

Best skateparks in Rotterdam

While it’s known for its massive seaport, Rotterdam also has some stunning skateparks up its sleeves.

Westblaak Skatepark

In the skateboarding community, Rotterdam is best known for the Westblaak Skatepark, located right in the heart of Rotterdam Centrum.

Renovated in 2016, it’s now a full concrete skatepark and provides lots of skateboarding space. You’ll find many hips, banks, slappy curbs, and two down rails over there.

Skatepark Nesselande

Staying in the port city, there’s also Skatepark Nesselande, a massive skatepark right by the Zevenhuizerplas lake!

Once you get tired from all those gnarly tricks, you can take a nice cool dip into it! We do suggest you not do it in the middle of winter, though. 🥶

If you’re looking for a chill skateboarding session, this is your go-to skatepark! The ground is extra smooth, and the obstacles are generally low compared to your other options.

Best skateparks in The Hague

Heading down to the political capital? You’ll be glad to know that it has several great skateparks to offer as well.

De Kuil Skatepark

Calling all the bowl skaters! De Kuil Skatepark has a couple of ledges and several banks. But, it’s known for its huge bowl, with a nipple at its centre (yes, that’s the real technical term for it 😇).

It’s also right next to the Scheveningse Bos! What’s better than a skateboarding session followed by a walk in the woods? 🤩🌳

These next two skateparks aren’t entirely in Den Haag, but can be found in its outskirts, in Leidschendam!

Leids Skatepark

The Leids Skatepark is a must-visit, no matter what type of skater you are, thanks to its massive size and uninterrupted flow.

This park is not only huge but will also satisfy all your obstacle desires — that is, unless you prefer strictly skating bowls.

Kavel K

At last, we have Kavel K, a skatepark that finds itself next to a youth facility and a sports centre!

It’s great for bringing your baby brother there when you’re stuck being the babysitter, thanks to all the nearby playing areas. With that being said, beware of the scooter kids!

Amazing indoor skateparks in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, a country that has an average of 189 days of rainfall, it’s likely that your skateboarding desires will get stunted by the many, many rainy days.

So, in times of wet and slippery skateparks, it’s time to take things indoors!

Skatepark Noord in Amsterdam

At the top of our list, we have Skatepark Noord in Amsterdam (you guessed it) Noord.

This indoor skatepark has so many obstacles to choose from; banks, a quarter pipe, hips, down rails, stairs, you name it!

Inside the skatepark’s bar, you can also find Matto Noord, where you can get pizza right out of the pizza oven, so go get yourself a slice! 🍕

The skatepark does have an entry fee of €7.50, but there’s no time limit as to how long you can skate there — that is, if it’s within their opening hours, from 2 PM to 10 PM.

Tip: Skatepark Noord is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. And, their opening hours are subject to change when they organise events there. Check their website or Instagram to stay up-to-date with their opening hours. 🗓

Pier15 in Breda

Then, we have the Pier15 Skatepark in Breda, which has loads of banks and even more rails! If you can’t skate the wet streets, Pier15 has quite the street-like obstacles!

They have fluctuating opening times, so make sure to check out their website for more information!

Skatepark Sweatshop

One of your options to avoid skating in rain is by going to Sweatshop Skatepark in Den Haag!

This green-floored park has got many wooden obstacles, as well as rails and other ever-changing objects.

Tip: It’s open from Tuesday to Friday from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM, and Saturday to Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Other honourable mentions

Now, we couldn’t possibly fit all the skateparks in the Netherlands in just one article. But, there are still quite a few who haven’t been mentioned yet, but definitely deserve a shoutout!

Industrieplein skatepark in Hengelo — It’s right by Hengelo Centraal, so it’s only a two-minute walk away from the train. 🚂

— It’s right by Hengelo Centraal, so it’s only a two-minute walk away from the train. 🚂 Skatepark Almere-Buiten in Almere — A very spacious skatepark! 🛹

— A very spacious skatepark! 🛹 Skatebaan Jaarbeursplein in Utrecht — This one’s right by Utrecht Centraal. How convenient! 🥳

— This one’s right by Utrecht Centraal. How convenient! 🥳 Flevopark vert ramp in Amsterdam — The half-pipe is located under a bridge, so it’s perfect for those rainy times! 💦

As a skateboarder myself, I couldn’t possibly forget to mention where you can find some local skate spots in the Netherlands.

Fortunately, hardworking skaters over at Flatspot Magazine compiled a map featuring all the best spots in the Netherlands (shown in light blue). Be sure to check it out for a lovely Dutch street skateboarding session!

Can I skateboard on the cycle path in the Netherlands?

Now that you know where all the best skateparks in the Netherlands are, it’s time to learn a thing or two about skateboarding in the wild (AKA, the city streets). 🏙

If you’re skateboarding in public areas, no one really bats an eye, as it’s very customary for skateboarders to roam the streets nowadays. 🛹

But, while you may spot some skateboarders on the bike lanes, it’s not advised to do so as you may be risking the safety of other cyclists.

Yes, we know the ground looks very inviting to skate on, but be careful of incoming bikes! Image: Depositphotos

So basically, as long as you’re skateboarding on the sidewalks and in non-crowded areas, everything should turn out just fine!

That being said, it’s always possible to run into someone who’s probably going to have an issue with you having fun on your skateboard. Stay away, haters!

Which skatepark are you most excited to visit in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!