9 unique places to spend the night in the Netherlands

Looking for unique places to spend the night in the Netherlands but don’t know where to start?

Whether you live here or are visiting for the first time, we’ve got the best list of the Netherlands’ most exciting stays.

From sleeping in a treehouse to spending the night on a raft, or waking up to the sound of crashing waves — adventure is calling! 📞

Ready to go full Dutch and spend a weekend camping? Nee?! If you’re worried about crawly bugs, cold showers, and things that go bump in the night — don’t be. There’s a much better way to get close to nature.

Enter Buitenplaats Beekhuizen — a park in the midst of the untouched nature of National Park Veluwezoom, and the perfect alternative for all of us ‘not-quite-there-yet’ campers.

Rather than sleeping on the floor of a mildewy tent, you’ll here be staying in modern lodgings, finally able to unwind completely. 🌳

This unique stay has got all the good stuff that we love about staying in nature but also much, much more (yup, even WiFi)! Leave those worries and deadlines at home, and enjoy the rather hill-like park (it’s un-Dutch!), countless fun activities, lekker food, and even a steaming hot tub or two.

📍 Location: Bovenallee 1, 6881 AJ Velp

💸 Prices: Start at €165 per night

❤️ Best for: Those who want to get up and close with nature

Tiny homes? We’ve seen them. FLOATING tiny homes? Now we’re intrigued. Yup, at Wikkelboat, you’ll sleep in your very own tiny house, which floats effortlessly on the waters of Rotterdam and Den Bosch.

READ MORE | The Dutch built cities on sinking land: how will this fare with climate change?

Docked to the mainland only by a tiny walkway, your house gently rocks you into sleep, and you can relax knowing that your accommodation is not just stunning, but also sustainable! 🌱

Wanna explore the neighbourhood or go ashore for dinner? Dat kan! Just hop on a boat or a water bike, and off you go. The centres of Rotterdam and Den Bosch are just a short walk away!

📍 Location: Two locations in Rotterdam and one in Den Bosch

💸 Cost: Starts at €165 per night

❤️ Best for: Those who want to vacay sustainably

At Cuber Suites, the team’s goal is to blow your mind. The bar is set high — but don’t worry, they’ll live up to their promise.

Away from the city, nestled neatly in the forests of the hilly (!) Veluwe region, you get to take in breathtaking views of the unspoilt nature and the fresh, crisp air. 🌲

You’re given a choice between three types of accommodation, varying in features and price, but all equally as sensational. Dreaming away in a private hot tub or sauna? How about hiking through the tranquil woods? The choice is yours.

READ MORE | Why is the Netherlands so flat?

We mean it when you say you don’t have to worry about anything here, because through Cuber’s app, their team of guides will be at your disposal 24/7 and answer any questions you may have. 📲

📍 Location: Krimweg 140c, 7351 Hoenderloo

💸 Cost: Starts at €300 for two nights (minimum two-night stay)

❤️ Best for: Travellers who appreciate five-star service

If you’re looking for an experience that will (quite literally) light up your life, this might be it! In Harlingen, a small city on the coast of the Wadden Sea, you’ll have the unique opportunity to spend the night in a historic lighthouse.

The stunning landmark was built in 1920, and has helped countless sailors find their way to the country of clogs. Today, it hosts three stunning suites for two people, all while preserving its signature 360-degree view.

Now that’s what we call sleeping with a view! Image: Vuurtoren Harlingen

READ MORE | Islands of the Netherlands: a guide to the Wadden Islands

Soak in the beauty of the surrounding landscapes, feel the ocean breeze on your face, and create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a nature lover, a history enthusiast, or simply seeking tranquillity by the sea, this is a must-visit destination.

📍 Location: Havenweg 1, 8861 XH Harlingen, Netherlands

💸 Prices: Start at €349 per night, including breakfast

❤️ Best for: Those who want the best views of the Wadden Sea

During this unique camping experience, you get the chance to get away from EVERYONE — your schoonmoeder (mother-in-law), your boss, your dog, and even the ground! How? By staying on a raft atop a river or lake, only accessible via a canoe. 🛶

At two different locations, one in the province of Utrecht and one in Noord-Brabant, Kampeervlot’s Canadian-style canoe is waiting to take you to your suite (tent) for the night.

Now, bear in mind that this stay is a real adventure. Hungry? Time to hop into the canoe. Need to pee? Get on the canoe (unless you want to use the provided “emergency bucket” 👀). In return, however, you get the best views, and a truly unique adventure!

📍 Location: Noord IJsseldijk 107 B, 3402 PG IJsselstein or 4655 ST De Heen

💸 Cost: Starting at €112.50 per night

❤️ Best for: Adventurers who want to get away from it all

Always dreamt of sleeping in a treehouse, but your parents said nee? Well, you’re a grown-up now, so it’s time to take matters into your own hands. Where? At Boomhut Tolhek.

At this unique location in Drenthe, you’ll find yourself surrounded by trees, birds and squirrels — in a modern treehouse, all for yourself. As you look out from your balcony at the vast greenery, you can keep an eye out for the occasional deer or rabbit. How dreamy! 😍

READ MORE | The 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape

Thanks to the countless walking and biking routes in the area, this treehouse getaway can turn into the perfect active nature holiday. So what are you waiting for? Grab up to five of your friends, and wave doei to the city life, hallo to the treehouse!

📍 Location: Nijend 28, 9465 TR Anderen

💸 Prices: From €130 per night

❤️ Best for: Those chasing their childhood dreams

We know what you’re thinking: Sleeping on a plane means crying children, cold feet, niet zo lekker microwaved food, and mediocre movies. Well… not at Vliegtuigsuite Teuge!

This unique place to spend the night in the Netherlands offers a truly extraordinary experience by letting you sleep inside a 1960 aeroplane. Converted into a luxury suite for two guests, Vliegtuigsuite Teuge is anything but a plain ol’ plane. 😉

Now that’s what we call an entrance! Image: Hotelsuites.nl/Supplied

Check out of the stress and check in to a night of pure relaxation, featuring a​​ jacuzzi, an infrared sauna, and three flat-screen TVs. Whaddaya say, ready for take-off? ✈️

📍 Location: De Zanden 61b, 7395 PA Teuge

💸 Cost: From €395 per night

❤️ Best for: Those who want a story to tell later

Yes, the bustling Dutch city life is exciting, but it can also get tiring. The best way to recharge? By escaping to your very own little nature house. 🛖

One of the best places to find unique stays in the Netherlands’ nature is through Natuurhuisje. Whether you want to stay in a teepee tent, an all-glass tiny home, or a luxurious villa, this is where you’ll find your perfect spot for the weekend.

The website features not just homes from the Netherlands, but also across Germany, France, Italy and Belgium.

And the best part? You’re doing something good by treating yourself to a getaway, since 2% of Natuurhuisje’s total turnover goes to local nature projects. 💚

📍 Location: Various locations across the Netherlands

💸 Cost: Varies per location

❤️ Best for: City dwellers looking to reconnect with nature

Crashing waves, the sound of the seagulls, and a wide-open beach right outside your front door. Nope, it’s not Malibu — it’s the Netherlands.

At several locations across Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland and Zeeland, you can spend the night in your very own little Strandhuisje (little beach house).

Ah, we can just imagine the beachy smell! Image: Depositphotos

Ranging in size, these cabins are ideal for anything from a romantic weekend getaway with your partner, to a family trip for six!

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

How you structure your day has endless possibilities, from surfing to walking along the beach, or exploring the best local eateries (fresh haring, anyone?). 🏄‍♂️🌊

📍 Location: Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland and Zeeland

💸 Cost: From €241 per night

❤️ Best for: Those who want to wake up to an ocean breeze

Ah, the Netherlands, such a gorgeous country — and so many ways to explore it. Which of these unique stays will you book next?

Do you know any more extraordinary places to spend the night in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!