It came as fast as it went: for less than 24-hours the Netherlands turned a dazzling white.

People across the Netherlands jumped on the opportunity for a snow day from reality. Snowmen were built, children sped on sleds, and cheeks turned red from laughter (and the cold, it was really, really cold).

We’d also like to take this chance to pay our respects to the weather gods because dayummmm, that was some good, crunchy, packable snow.

Wanna relive it all again? Here are some of the top snaps from snow in the Netherlands in 2021.

Let’s start of this journey with a super gezellig shot of Amsterdam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arden | Amsterdam (@arden_nl)

But never fear! The snow paid a visit to virtually all corners of the Netherlands, from Utrecht…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sven | Utrecht (@utrechtalive)

…all the way to Haarlem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram~Travel~Amsterdam (@brian_sweet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram~Travel~Amsterdam (@brian_sweet)

Even out to Zaanse Schaans (and we gotta give this worker credit for staying in costume instead of throwing on a puffy jacket).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kéhmor Statia (@08romhek)

And even on the beach! Yep, you couldn’t pay us to get into that chilly water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoveOostende (@visitoostende)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duinhotel Tien Torens (@duinhoteltientorens)

Of course, photographers in Amsterdam seized the opportunity to snap the capital city dressed in a coat of snowflakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan🚶🏼📸 Streets of Amsterdam (@instamsterdammer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Maria | Amsterdam (@noramaria.nl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amsterdam Through A Local (@iamatamsterdam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amsterdam Through A Local (@iamatamsterdam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gosse Bouma (@gosse_bouma)

Brrrr, is it getting cold in here? Warm right up with this fuzzy series feat. cosy fairy lights galore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amsterdam Photographer (@rudenko.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie (@eddie_amsterdam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amsterdam Photographer & Video (@kirehajba)

One more? Go on then, indulge yo’self.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eduardo | M1r-Photography (@m1rphotography)

Did you make the most of the snow in the Netherlands in 2021? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: @Arden_nl/Supplied