Photo Report

The Zaanse Schans by drone is insanely beautiful: photo & video report

Freya Sawbridge
Freya Sawbridge

Windmills are one of the most quintessential and stereotypical accents to the Netherlands (alongside clogs, smoking weed, stroopwafels, and unrivalled architecture of course!).

While there are about a thousand of them in all of the Netherlands, one of the best places to see windmills is undoubtedly the Zaanse Schans.

The Zaanse Schans is a neighbourhood in Zaandam, a quiet Dutch city near Amsterdam that boasts some of the most picturesque windmills in the Netherlands. The town attracts over one million visitors a year — and you’re about to see why. 📷

To bring you these awe-inspiring shots of the Zaanse Schans and its windmills, we’ve teamed up with the talented Dutch photographer Ewout Pahud.

This dreamy video was captured on a misty morning:

The foggy mornings make for epic drone shots. 👇

Windmills at the Zaanse Schans on a foggy morning
Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied
Windmills at the Zaanse Schans on a foggy morning
Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Windmills weren’t just used to grind flour, but also to dry waterlogged land the Dutch reclaimed from the sea.

Windmills at the Zaanse Schans on a foggy morning
Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Alluring spider web with a picturesque background.

Windmills at the Zaanse Schans on a foggy morning
Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Sunset time! Wouldn’t meandering along these windmills be so peaceful?

Windmills at the Zaanse Schans at sunset
Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied
Windmills at the Zaanse Schans on a foggy morning
Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Incredible shots, huh? If you want to enjoy more beautiful Dutch scenery, check out Ewout Pahud on his Instagram.

Have you seen the typical Dutch windmills? What’s your favourite Dutch scenery? Let us know in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2019, and was fully updated in March 2023 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Ewout Pahud/Supplied
Previous article
The Netherlands ranks fifth happiest country in the world (and we couldn’t be more proud)
Next article
Dutch Quirk #33: Have a national brand of mints
Freya Sawbridge
Freya Sawbridge
Freya was born in Edinburgh but raised in New Zealand (cue every person she meets saying “oh I have always wanted to go there but it’s so far away!”). A restless and curious nature has led her to move countries 5 times in the last 3 years in attempt to find a place she can call home. She contacted DutchReview on a whim and arrived in the Netherlands in summer 2019 to start her internship.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Get a bird’s eye view of the Netherlands in 100 seconds (videos inside)!

What if we told you that you could travel the Netherlands in 100 seconds? Would you believe us? As small...
Kavana Desai -
Culture

How Dutch people get rid of their Christmas trees

Where do all the Christmas trees in the Netherlands go after the holidays? Unfortunately, not to a better place. Quite a...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -
Photo Report

The ultimate Dutch winter wonderland photo report

One thing that never changes in the Netherlands is the love for snow. And so, here are some magical pictures...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -

What do you think?

3 COMMENTS

  2. Wow! what a great piece of aerial photography. These photos should be winning awards. I love these Zaanse Schans windmill shots. It makes me feel to visit this place at least once in my lifetime. Anyways, thanks for bringing these photos to life, and credit goes to Ewout Pahud as well.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Get a bird’s eye view of the Netherlands in 100 seconds (videos inside)!

What if we told you that you could travel the Netherlands in 100 seconds? Would you believe us? As small...
Kavana Desai -

Latest posts

It’s happening, the Dutch government wants to get rid of TikTok (at least for some of us)

Naomi Lamaury - 0
No more cute pet videos and viral face filters during lunch breaks in The Hague. The Dutch government has asked all civil servants to...

You’re joking: badgers cause Dutch train services to be halted AGAIN

Simone Jacobs - 0
If there’s one obstacle the Netherlands probably didn’t expect to tackle in 2023, it’s badgers. Those sneaky bois are at it again, causing damage...

Aid organisations worried for Ukrainians in the NL following reports of exploitation

Francesca Burbano - 0
Aid organisations have expressed their worry as they have received a number of reports of Ukrainian refugees being exploited while living in the Netherlands.  FairWork,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.