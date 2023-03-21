The Zaanse Schans by drone is insanely beautiful: photo & video report

Windmills are one of the most quintessential and stereotypical accents to the Netherlands (alongside clogs, smoking weed, stroopwafels, and unrivalled architecture of course!).

While there are about a thousand of them in all of the Netherlands, one of the best places to see windmills is undoubtedly the Zaanse Schans.

The Zaanse Schans is a neighbourhood in Zaandam, a quiet Dutch city near Amsterdam that boasts some of the most picturesque windmills in the Netherlands. The town attracts over one million visitors a year — and you’re about to see why. 📷

To bring you these awe-inspiring shots of the Zaanse Schans and its windmills, we’ve teamed up with the talented Dutch photographer Ewout Pahud.

This dreamy video was captured on a misty morning:

The foggy mornings make for epic drone shots. 👇

Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Windmills weren’t just used to grind flour, but also to dry waterlogged land the Dutch reclaimed from the sea.

Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Alluring spider web with a picturesque background.

Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Sunset time! Wouldn’t meandering along these windmills be so peaceful?

Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Image: Ewout Pahud/Supplied

Incredible shots, huh? If you want to enjoy more beautiful Dutch scenery, check out Ewout Pahud on his Instagram.

Have you seen the typical Dutch windmills? What’s your favourite Dutch scenery? Let us know in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2019, and was fully updated in March 2023 for your reading pleasure.