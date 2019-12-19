Welcome to our epic guide to edibles in Amsterdam in 2020 (and yes, we’re telling where you can get the best spacecake in Amsterdam as well, no worries!)

You’ve arrived in Amsterdam and want the full-blown Dutch experience. So you put on clogs, buy a wheel of cheese, ride a bike to the nearest canal, hire a boat and then set off on your trippy experience by smoking a thick joint and gazing at unrivalled dutch architecture while bobbing along the water.

Buuuuutt, perhaps you want to be more inconspicuous and not do cliche activities that are akin to wearing a shirt that reads:

“I am a tourist in Amsterdam!”

Instead of blowing clouds of smoke as you chug along the canal, why not drop a trail of crumbs instead and swap the joint out for an edible? An edible, what is an edible? How many edibles should I consume? Will I get too high?

What are edibles?

Edibles are food items infused with cannabis. They are typically sweet items like brownies but almost any food item can be turned into an edible treat (weed biscuits, weed thick shakes and weed pasta).

You may be wondering why the weed needs to be put inside a food item? Can’t you just eat the weed plant? the answer is no. The part of the marijuana that gets you high and is used in edibles is called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and it needs heat to kickstart it. This is why if you just eat straight cannabis, you won’t feel intoxicating effects.

What are the different strains you can get?

Weed versus Hash based edibles

Weed is the dried cannabis plant, cultivated mainly from the flowering buds. Hash, on the other hand, is a paste made from resin and sap of the plant. Hash produces stronger effects because it possesses a higher such concentration of THC than the dried plant.

Indica versus Sativa based edibles

There are two subspecies of cannabis. Indica based weed will provide more of a body high and Sativa based cannabis will produce more of a head high. You can also get hybrid cannabis and many shops will sell a blend.

You can then share experiences with eating edibles in Amsterdam on a late-night show too!

THC v CBD in edibles

There are thousands of possible cannabinoids that weed can contain but the most common cannabinoids are THC and CBD. THC, which stands for Tetrahydrocannabinol is the high component and produces psychoactive effects whereas CBD, formally know as cannabidiol, does not produce a head high but is hailed as a miracle worker for pain relief, easing mental stress and assisting sleep.

Why should you eat your way to a high?

Have you not heard? Smoking is bad for you. As well as not exercising, binge drinking, eating junk food, and.. well, the list goes on.

Smoking gives you instant gratification whereas you have to work up to the high with edibles. But once you are high, it typically lasts a lot longer.

Edibles are also a more discreet way to imbibe marijuana. If you’re heading to the movies and don’t want to stink of smoke, then eating an edible will do the trick. Or if you are home and don’t want to spark complaints from neighbours, this is an alternative.

“I want those premium – top of the line – edibles in Amsterdam DutchReview!”

So you’re in Amsterdam only for a short while and you want your mom to experience some of that gourmet-style edibles which will look just as pretty as those paintings at the Rijksmuseum will look after you consume one of these edibles. We suggest you make the trip to the Boerejongens coffeeshop then, one of the best coffeeshops in Amsterdam (and fairly speaking, a clean and decent shop that you can actually also take your mom to!)

Amsterdam Genetics and Boerejongens were awarded the best edible in Amsterdam this year in the Jack Herer competition. Jack Herer was an American politician and activist for the legalisation of cannabis. Although he’s best-known for creating the sativa-dominant weed strain: Jack Herer.

The Spacetry edible made by Coffeeshop Amsterdam is also really spectacular and a crowd favourite is probably the Red Velvet cake. I mean, that cake is good just on its own so it is taken to the next level as an edible. Get in quick as it is only available for a limited time. Want to know where to find it? Head to Boerejongens, CoffeeshopAmsterdam, Tweede Kamer and het Ballonnetje coffeeshops.

Anyways, look at these pastries, the colour palette alone is already mind-blowing:

Or just look at this golden one, yummy!

But finding good and pretty weed-pastries in Amsterdam isn’t that much of a challenge, we’re sure our readers will share their experiences in the comments (go on peeps!) and otherwise just check out this video on edibles in Amsterdam at coffeeshops:

Just like they will tell you at a decent coffeeshop such as Boerejongens, there are few things you should know when you’re about to eat a spacecake in Amsterdam. So here it goes:

How long does it take for your to get high from edibles?

It varies depending on your tolerance and experience but the ingesting- edibles-to-being-high process can take anywhere between 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Edibles absorb differently in the body

Some people don’t notice a difference but others say they do. So even if you think you are a weed connoisseur, you might be caught off guard by edibles.

The main aspect of edibles to be weary of is the delayed high. It is much slower compared to smoking a joint or inhaling a bong. Just like when you eat any meal, the body takes a while to break down the food.

Once you eat the edible, they travel to your gut where it is broken down and the food is converted into energy. The cannabis compounds are metabolised in the liver and then circulated throughout the body and brain. Given the edibles need to be absorbed through the digestive system, this creates a delayed onset in comparison to smoking where effects are felt almost instantly.

Take it slow

A lot of people eat half a brownie, expect it to kick it 5 minutes later and when it doesn’t, they smash the other half. 15 minutes later they are incredible stoned and have a bad trip.

As New York times columnist,

“What could go wrong with a bite or two? Everything, as it turned out. Not at first. For an hour, I felt nothing. But then I felt a scary shudder go through my body and brain. I barely made it from the desk to the bed, where I lay curled up in a hallucinatory state for the next eight hours.”

So take it slow at first until you know your tolerance with edibles.

Why is the high more intense with edibles?

When you smoke weed, the THC more rapidly enters the bloodstream through the alveoli in the lungs. THC does not break down easily in blood. So instead the THC binds with the endocannabinoid receptors in the body. This means the weed doesn’t metabolise in the stomach.

But when you eat the cannabis, the saliva starts to break down the THC which is then absorbed more intensely by the stomach.

So that’s why, even though it can take up to triple the time to kick in, once it does, it will last a lot longer and feel much stronger.

How much should I take?

Each edible should dictate how many milligrams of weed is inside. As a rough starting point, 10mg is considered a single serving for an adult. But if you have never had an edible before, I’d definitely recommend halving the quantity.

What to do if you overindulge?

Some people allege that sniffing black pepper can counteract the THC so if you are in dire need, you could try that.

Go to bed and wait it out: time is the best cure. There’s not much you can do to reduce the high apart from just ride it out. Bare in mind that there is no such thing as overdosing on weed so don’t fret about that.

Want to make your own edibles? Here are the do’s and don’ts

Although weed effects people differently, sativa based weed will give the users a head high and indica based weed is a body high that is better for relaxation and sleep. So consider this when picking the strain of weed for your edibles.

You’ll need to look up a recipe online (there are many of them out there) but here is a brief overview of the do’s and dont’s

Do’s Don’ts Do make sure to stir, it will distribute the weed evenly throughout your dish. Don’t cook cannabis in its raw state. The THC won’t activate and you will just be consuming plant leaves. Do kick start the THC component by heating the mixture, otherwise you won’t get high. Don’t not grind the weed too finely. There shouldn’t be chunks but it shouldn’t be powdered either. Find a happy medium. Do measure how much weed you put in. Around 5mg is a good starting place. Don’t cook at a high temperature. Around 130 degrees Celsius should be about the maximum.

If you’re interested to know more about drug culture then check out our article on truffles, CBD oil and our ultimate guide to smoking weed in Amsterdam. They are packed full of handy tips and local insight that will enhance your weed-in-Amsterdam experience.