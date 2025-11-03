The Dutch agenda: plans to take over the world

- Advertisement -

First, a note to my editor: I’m really sorry this article is late. I don’t really have a reason. I’m just an Australian without an agenda. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Dutchies balance work, study, friends, family, sporting commitments, and other extracurricular activities, dashing quickly between these activities on two human-powered wheels. This is made even more possible by the Dutch agenda.

The Dutch people’s organisation shows in the results.

So how are the Dutch so damn productive? I’ll answer this question with a challenge: ask a Dutchie to meet up for a koffie.

Cue: the Dutch agenda

What is this elusive agenda? It’s a secret guarded by generations of Dutchies. It contains the solution to all the world’s problems. It’s the ultimate pen versus the sword. Well, the book versus the sword. It is … a diary.

How is a simple diary the ultimate tool in the Dutch arsenal? Well, as with anything, it all comes down to the planning.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE | 7 odd Dutch quirks: the stranger side of the Netherlands

It’s a strange social ritual. A group of Dutch friends suggest a dinner together. They stand in a circle and pull out their individual books. Then the date trading discussion begins.

Next Wednesday? Nee, Joost has hockey training. The following Sunday? Nope, Froukje is travelling to Eindhoven. Tuesday in five weeks? Too bad, Tim has scheduled some Netflix time that evening.

A typical example of Dutch agenda scheduling.

In fact, scheduling a time slot to socialise almost needs to be scheduled itself because it’s such a time-consuming activity. (But sorry, Lotte needs to reschedule the scheduling session for the weekend if that’s okay.)

The Dutch agenda ain’t pretty

While the agenda is the greatest tool the Dutchies have in their belt, their most prized possession, and quite literally their life in their hands, the agendas quite often look like a kindergartner’s first workbook.

You see, just like the Dutch, agendas are cheap. A €2 option from Hema will do the trick for the full year, or a freebie from the Postcode Lottery filled with coupons is even better.

Unlike the #planners on Instagram, this is not the place for stickers, nice handwriting, and washi tape.

Only the most basic Bic blue pen may write in the Dutch agenda, and its glorious lightweight pages cannot be touched by an item as crude as White-Out.

Instead, if an appointment changes, a battle scar must be shown as the Dutchie vigorously scratches and scabs away the failed date, and writes the new, superior appointment below.

Scribbles and scrawls all belong in a typical Dutch agenda. Image: Pexels

The result is a casual dinner with friends — in three months time. And remember, don’t be late.

Does the Dutch agenda work? Well, the results speak for themselves. The Dutch rank as some of the happiest people in the world. No time to read this now? Take a leaf out of the Dutch agenda and write it in your planner.

As an international, have you adopted the Dutch agenda? Tell us in the comments below!