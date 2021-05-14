Grab a jab: Hundreds queue outside Dutch GPs to receive leftover vaccines

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Dutch-people-queueing-for-leftover-coronavirus-vaccines-in-the-Netherlands
Image: freestock/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-in-black-sweater-hold-a-grey-road-bike-122477/

Since the launch of the Prullenbakvaccin.nl, a website that alerts people to leftover vaccines in their area, vaccine hopefuls can be found queueing outside many GPs. This is the case today in Gouda where about one hundred people are queueing outside of the Ruting Ybema practice in the hopes of receiving a coronavirus vaccine.

Dutchies seem keen to get the vaccine, some driving over an hour to get to a practice with leftover doses. EditieNL spoke to two willing guineapigs who travelled to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I think we will get a second injection in about ten weeks. That can be done by this doctor, but also elsewhere. We are both from Delft, so we will probably go there.”

More demand than vaccines

The website Prullenbakvaccin.nl launched earlier this week. It was set up by Dutch doctors who were frustrated at having to throw away coronavirus vaccines due to a lack of appointment take up.

Since the site launched, it has received over a million hits per day. At peak times it receives 70,000 hits per hour, reports RTL Nieuws. According to the co-founder of the website, GP Marco Blanke, the queues at Gouda are a positive sign. “It illustrates how many people want a vaccine,” he adds. “The tricky thing is that there is more demand than residual vaccines.”

At the beginning of the week, the site listed all of the practices with excess vaccines, but Blanke said that Prullenbakvaccin.nl had to remove some of this data due to the high demand. However, he has said he is not worried by the huge uptake from the website. “The more practices are added, the more vaccines are available and the wider the spread.”

What do you think about queueing for leftover vaccines? Do you think this is a good way to tackle wastage? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: freestock/Pexels

Previous article4 English-teaching yoga studios in The Hague to get your mat out for
Next articleFall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands

Fancy eating a slice of Sachertorte in Vienna or strolling through the streets of Innsbruck with the snow-covered Alps in...
Jana Vondráčková -

Latest posts

Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková -
Fancy eating a slice of Sachertorte in Vienna or strolling through the streets of Innsbruck with the snow-covered Alps in the background? Luckily for us,...

Grab a jab: Hundreds queue outside Dutch GPs to receive leftover vaccines

Chloe Lovatt -
Since the launch of the Prullenbakvaccin.nl, a website that alerts people to leftover vaccines in their area, vaccine hopefuls can be found queueing...

4 English-teaching yoga studios in The Hague to get your mat out for

Laila Robles Martínez -
Craving some yoga in The Hague but have no idea what it means when your teacher says de berg? Then an English-language class is...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X