An ‘Elfstedentocht’ in Friesland in the Netherlands is what the Dutch people want more than winning a World Cup in Football or unlimited free cheese. However, the chances of an actual Elfstedentocht (‘Eleven Cities Tour’) happening again are getting smaller each and every year. Here are three reasons why an Elfstedentocht will (probably) never happen again in the Netherlands.

Yes, I know:

What is the Elfstedentocht?

First things first, what is this Elfstedentocht all the Dutch are talking about like it’s some golden ring that will give power forever?

The tour follows a closed or circular route along frozen canals, rivers and lakes visiting the eleven historical Frisian towns of: Leeuwarden, Sneek, IJlst, Sloten, Stavoren, Hindeloopen, Workum, Bolsward, Harlingen, Franeker and Dokkum. The tour, almost 200 km in length, is held only if the ice is, and remains, at least 15 centimeters thick along the entire course as about 15,000 amateur skaters will take part (and a gazillion people watching it). The last tours were held in 1985, 1986 and 1997. All participating skaters must be members of the Association of the Eleven Frisian Towns, so if you’re wondering if you can ever participate then the answer is ‘no’.

Here’s the one I actually experienced in my life (safely and warmly from behind the tv)



So why will the Netherlands will never have an ‘Elfstedentocht’ again?

Reason 1: Global warming and temperature extremes

As you might have seen the past years, temperature extremes are all over the place, you can’t have missed it (unless you’re Donald Trump). The thing is, all the extremes in the Netherlands have been hot temperature records – not cold ones. Here’s a chart that will immediately kill the last hope Dutch people had for another Elfstedentocht.

As you can see, plenty of heat records – almost no cold records. So whatever the reason for global warming and such is, it doesn’t change the obvious trend that the Netherlands is warming up in general.

But hey, science might save the Elfstedentocht right? Look at these new techniques Dutchies are using to improve the chances of an Elfstedentocht happening again.

Well, modern-day techniques are also one of the reasons it will never happen again.

Reason 2: The Elfstedentocht Media Circus will be too big for an Eleven cities tour to happen

Just for a moment look at those images from 1997 again. Quite a happening back then, and even then we thought that it was a complete media frenzy. And holy shit, more than 1.5 million people were present in Friesland and 2000 (international) reporters. And that was in 1997, when the internet was still this:

Can you imagine the record-breaking media circus that would come about with an elfstedentocht in this day and age? Might even break some US inauguration records! Friesland can’t even handle 3 million people normally speaking, let alone 3 million on ice.

And that’s leading me, Captain Buzzkill, to reason number 3 why the Elfstedentocht WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN EVER (Ok, now I’m liking this role way too much)

Reason 3: The Dutch are way too ‘safety-first’ to allow such a mega-event as the Elfstedentocht to happen

So mega crowds and thin ice. Some of you Russian or Mexican readers might just say ‘Let’s get it on’ (or as they say in Frisian: ‘iet gat oan’ or better yet and more realistically: it giet nea mear oan). But not us Dutchies, we were already busy talking for days on end about a bridge in building accident in Alphen aan de Rijn that killed no-body:

We had a safety commission and everything about this one. We are an extremely safety loving country.

So if you’re thinking that the Dutch will just jump for any excuse to have another Elfstedentocht than you’re not thinking it through. No mayor or minister will take a gamble with so many people and such thin ice. Hell, we even have a saying in Dutch that goes like that ‘niet over één nacht ijs gaan’ which means ‘don’t go over one night of ice’ meaning that you don’t want to take any stupid risks.

So there you have it, I love to be wrong about never having an Elfstedentocht again, and will be the first one to stand there in Heeg boozing it up and sure the temperatures might plummet to below zero for 3 weeks once in the future – but realistically speaking, the Elfstedentocht in Friesland will never happen again.

I know:

Have you ever been to an Elfstedentocht? What was it like? Let us know in the comments below.

