What were Elfstedentochten really like? Vintage 50s video in full colour inside!

There are some things we wish would make a comeback: flip phones, playing in the street, and of course, the Elfstedentocht.

While we had a close call this year, we can’t have everything. But, we can have one thing: a brand-new, fully-colourised video of 1954’s and 1956’s Elfstedentochten — and that’s pretty dang good.

Why is it so good? This vintage goodness is giving us unobstructed views of the Netherlands in winter time (nostalgic sigh).

What is the Elfstedentocht?

Any mention of the Elfstedentocht to an older member of Dutch society is likely to be met by happy nods and glassy eyes. It was an annual event that stopped the nation.

The Elfstedentocht was a Tour de France for ice-skaters, going through a route of frozen canals, rivers and lakes. The 200-kilometre route took the skaters through 11 historical Frisian towns: Leeuwarden, Sneek, IJlst, Sloten, Stavoren, Hindeloopen, Workum, Bolsward, Harlingen, Franeker and Dokkum.

Over 15,000 skaters, all from the Association of the Eleven Frisian Towns, would take part each year. The rest of the Dutch population watched starry-eyed canal-side or from the warmth of their living room.

What happened to the Elfstedentocht?

The last Elfstedentocht was held 25 years ago, in 1997. Since then, the ice hasn’tmet the 15-centimetre thick requirement for the whole course.

Extra points if you manage to spot the Frisian flag waving in one of the shots!

