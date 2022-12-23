Winter in Tilburg: 7 merry things to do

So, you’ve found yourself in Tilburg this winter, a city just chock-full of things to do. In fact, spending winter in Tilburg can be a festive, whimsical time — and a welcome escape from the stress of the rest of the year! ⛄

From ice skating, wonderful winter shops (to get all that pepernoten for your family and friends!), and even some Christmas-themed karaoke, Tilburg has so much to offer.

1. Hit the ice at Tilburg’s Winter Paradise

This winter, Tilburg is really pulling out all the stops. With what, you ask? A wonderful ice skating rink, full of those gezellige lights we all love so much. 😍

The Winter Paradise will be open this Christmas from December 2 to January 8, with the rink open daily from 10 AM to 11 PM.

Hit the ice on Tilburg’s whimsical ice rink this Christmas. Image: Abuzer Van Leeuwen/Supplied

Unsteady on the ice? Grab a helpful penguin and attempt to make it a couple of steps (sorry, slides) away from the outer fencing. ⛸

⏰ When: December 2 to January 8

📍 Where: Heuvel, 5038 CP Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 11 PM

💰 Tickets: €7 including skate hire

2. Get in a last-minute Christmas shop at De Heuvelstraat

Visit the major shopping streets in Tilburg this winter. Image: Nora Maria/Supplied

Oh no! Forgot to grab a gift for your ever-so-loving mother-in-law? You’re in luck, because De Heuvelstraat in Tilburg has just undergone a massive renovation, and is ready for all your shopping demands.

With a totally new shopping area and new restaurants, the re-opening of De Heuvelstraat is being celebrated with a festive touch. ☃

Plus, Tilburg has launched the new Emmapassage, which connects Frederikstraat to Pieter Vreedeplein, making it easier to wander, shop, and walk.

The new Emmapassage in Tilburg allows for easy migration through the shops. Image: Nora Maria/Tilburg

And, along the Emmapassage is another one of Tilburg’s epic Christmas events: the Be Your Selfie Tour, where you can find lots of beautiful places to take selfies to really level up your Instagram feed. And plus, it’s all free of charge.

Check out the Selfie Spots across the city. Image: Nora Maria/Supplied

Late to get out? You’re in luck because the shops on Dwaalgebied will be open later into the evening on both December 15 and December 22. 🌟

⏰ When: Open from November 24

📍 Where: Emmapassage, Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM

3. Visit the many wonderful museums of Tilburg

Tilburg has some of the Netherlands’ best museums. Contemporary art and textile history are just two examples of the kinds of intriguing things you can discover in the city.

The TextielMuseum

When in Tilburg this Christmas, you must check out the TextielMuseum. Once the wool city of the Netherlands, this museum is very close to the history of Tilburg’s success as a city.

An abundance of both classic and colourful art at this exhibit at the Textilemuseum. Image: Nora Maria/Supplied

Plus, with exhibitions you can’t miss, such as the Royal Embroidery exhibit, you’re sure to be entertained as you stay out of the cold.

📍 Where: Goirkestraat 96, 5046 GN Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 PM to 5 PM

💰 Tickets: €12.50 for adults, €4.00 for children, and free for those under the age of 13

De Pont

De Pont museum is a great pitstop on an icy winter day in Tilburg. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

A contemporary art museum based in a former spinning mill, the art collection at De Pont is sure to inspire this Winter. With a library and warm café to satisfy that hot chocolate craving, an afternoon at De Pont is a worthy way to spend your time.

READ MORE | 5 top museums in Tilburg to excite and ignite your curiosity

While you’re there, check out the temporary exhibit of Ragnar Kjartansson.

Open from September 17, 2022 to January 29, 2023, this exhibit contains artwork across multiple platforms and types of media, all based on the theme of ‘Time Changes Everything’.

📍 Where: Wilhelminapark 1, 5041 EA Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11 AM to 5 PM

💰 Tickets: €12.50 and kids under 18 go free

4. Celebrate the Christmas season at the Festival of Lights

Bask in the bright lights cast over St. Joseph’s Church in Tilburg this winter. Image: MerktTilburg/Supplied

Tilburg’s Festival of Lights will kick off on December 16 at St. Joseph’s Church!

The church will be lit up in a magical array of bright colours; the perfect winter sight to find joy in the frosty evenings.

⏰ When: December 16 to January 8

📍 Where: Heuvelring 122, 5038 CL Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Lights up after sunset

5. Revisit childhood on the vintage carousel

What could be more festive than a winter wonderland? Image: Nora Maria/Supplied

Get dizzy on the vintage carousel in Tilburg this Christmas.

Located near the wonderful Winter Paradise on the Pieter Vreedeplein, the carousel will entertain the young and those of us who want a bit of festive fun.

Hop aboard, choose a trusty stead, and take a trip down memory lane to childhood. 🎠

⏰ When: December 9 to January 8

📍 Where: Pieter Vreedeplein, 5038 BW Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 11 PM

💰 Tickets: €7

6. Check out a… living nativity?

See the animals in the living nativity in Tilburg! Image: Nora Maria/Supplied

Yes, you heard that right. What else does Tilburg have to offer?

A living nativity! Catch the recreation of the birth of Jesus with real sheep and real shepherds this Christmas. 🐏

Cuddle up with Mary and Joseph at Pieter Vreedeplein in Tilburg, and reflect on the year that has just passed.

⏰ When: December 10 to December 24

📍 Where: Pieter Vreedeplein, 5038 BW Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 11 PM

💰 Tickets: Free

7. Take part in the annual Torches for Peace

An event that has been years in the running, this year’s Fakkels voor Vrede takes place on Christmas Eve.

The annual walk-through of the city, with participants carrying lit torches, brings a warm Christmas spirit and is bound to make you feel connected before Christmas. 🕯

⏰ When: December 24

📍 Where: Pieter Vreedeplein, 5038 BW Tilburg

⌛ Opening hours: Starts at 6 PM

Tilburg’s full Winter Paradise schedule

Carousel and live nativity scenes aren’t the only activities to entertain yourself in Tilburg during the cold months.

There are also BBQ and Christmas markets, winter cycles, and even ugly Christmas jumper contests planned! ⛄

Activity Location Location & dates open from Winter Paradise skating rink Heuvel December 2 to January 8 Vintage Carousel Pieter Vreedeplein December 9 to January 8 The Festival of Lights St Joseph’s Church December 16 to January 8 Twinkling Selfie Spots City centre Tilburg December 2nd to January 8th Living Nativity Scene Pieter Vreedeplein December 10 to 24 Kabouter (gnome) Scavenger Hunt The Dwaalgebied 2 December to 8 January Tilburg Wenst: make a wish in the church! St. Joseph’s Church December 17 to January 8 Street Entertainment City centre Tilburg Ongoing during the season Tilburg Cycles City centre bike park December 1 to 31 Showcase Contest: vote for the best shop display City centre Tilburg December 2 to December 20 Pista: aprés ski Piusplein December 16 Wintry Jukebox Night Pieter Vreedeplein December 16 Winter Sing Stadhuisstraat December 17 Santa Run Starting in Tilburg city centre December 17 Corn Festival and Christmas Concert Sint-Jozefkerk December 17 Winter Beers Afternoon Stadhuisstraat December 18 Elderly Breakfast: eat with your heart City centre Tilburg December 20 Ugly Christmas Sweater Drink Winter Café, Heuvel December 23 Torches for Peace St. Joseph’s Church December 24 Star Tour City centre Tilburg January 8 Be Your Selfie Tour City centre Tilburg December 1 to January 31 Winter BBQ and Christmas Market The Cat’s Back December 11 Moonlight Shopping in the Dwaalgebied Dwaalgebied December 15 and 22 Winter Garden Spoorpark December 16 to 18

With so much to do in Tilburg this Christmas, you’re guaranteed to find something to entertain the whole family during your visit! 🎄

A huge thanks to Nora Maria for visiting Tilburg with us this winter! (And for her lekkere photos!)

Will you be visiting Tilburg this winter? Tell us in a comment below! 👇