We’ve spoken a lot here at DutchReview about what events and attractions you should visit in Tilburg. However, the museums in Tilburg need a special mention. If you haven’t done so already, you should consider a trip to Tilburg for the museums alone as they are amazing.

We’re specifically talking about the De Pont museum, PARK, Doloris, the TextielMuseum and Natuurmuseum Brabant. Here’s why we think they’re so special and certainly worthy of a visit.

Before we get started, here’s a little map of the museums of Tilburg (okay, Doloris is not museum, but it’s artsy!):

De Pont museum

What is De Pont museum in Tilburg about?

De Pont museum is a hub of contemporary art. The name De Pont comes from the businessman J.H. de Pont whose estate was the foundation to kick-start this contemporary art museum in 1988. This museum is in a former will-spinning mill in Tilburg – certainly a cool place to house contemporary art and creates a unique atmosphere and environment to see all of this.

What do you really need to see at De Pont museum?

There is plenty to see at De Pont museum and if we were to talk about them all, we’d be here all day. At their website you can find an extensive list of all the artists featured at De Pont. It’s safe to say that if you have any fondness for art you won’t be bored by everything on display there.

So, we are going to hone in on 2 great pieces that you should definitely see in de Pont during your visit.

Sky Mirror (for Hendrik) by Anish Kapoor is found outside at the entrance to the museum. It’s certainly a crowd pleaser and looks great, as the six-meter-high sculpture made out of stainless steel reflects the sky (hence sky mirror). It was made in celebration of De Pont’s 25th anniversary and Kapoor’s long relationship with the museum. It’s a beautiful piece and a must-see.

2. Vertigo by Kapoor is another crowd pleaser in De Pont. Okay, okay, yes I know we mentioned another Kapoor piece, but they really are popular (however, don’t forget to check many other great contemporary arts – more info in the next section). Anyway, you can see why this piece draws people in. He didn’t say much about the piece, but this piece tries to play around with your visual perceptions of the world. You and every around you looks distorted and different. It’s both creepy and seriously cool.

De Pont has style, loads of style

Besides a ton of exhibits, great art and these centerpieces by Kapoor, what also really stood out was the consequential lovely interior of the museum. It’s a combination of minimalism and design that really did the trick with me. Here’s a few pics of some of their epic rooms:

How to visit De Pont in Tilburg:

As you can see, there is plenty to experience at De Pont museum and certainly one to add your list of places to visit. For more information, don’t forget to check out their website – here you’ll find all the information like opening times, prices and other facilities like this nice looking museum cafe.

What is the TextielMuseum in Tilburg about?

The TextielMuseum (Textile Museum) in Tilburg is a museum that showcases textile design. It’s a very important part of the city because textiles played a vital role throughout its history. What makes this museum unique though, is that it is still a working museum.

Apart from exhibitions showing the past and present, they have the TextielLab, where designers, artists and architects work hard on their new products. This provides the visitor with a unique insight into what they do and you can see it for yourselves!

Website and building: two other things you don’t want to miss from the TextielMuseum

As you might have noticed by now, the TextielMuseum does things differently, it not just art on display – it’s an experience to visit. You’ll see this again in two things: first, really visit their website (click it!). As you might suspect, we see tons of museum websites come by at DutchReview, this is one of the best. Not only is the design really inspiring and have a great English language site, but you can also see what really keeps the museum going and what makes it worthy of a visit. Their events page, for example, has a good deal of interesting stuff going on for young and old.

And last but not least, go to the museum for the building! It’s an interesting place with an old industrial heart and a really popular and colorful café. You can get a good impression of the TextielMuseum and the other museums in Tilburg in this video we made about Tilburg (#3 at 1.50):

Can’t decide between De Pont or the TextielMuseum?

Good news then, both museums or just a few minutes walk apart. Grab some lunch in between to fortify your body, and carry on to the next museum to fortify your mind.

Last but not least, back to nature, especially if you have some little ones with you.

Natuurmuseum Brabant in Tilburg

What is the nature museum in Tilburg all about?

Natuurmuseum Brabant has been around since 1935, and aims to encourage people to appreciate nature and to educate them about it. The museum showcases a variety of different exhibitions which have been bringing visitors back to the museum for many years. The museum is perfect for children and the whole family, young and old.

Natuurmuseum Brabant is first and foremost a family friendly museum about the lives of plants and animals, and it does a great job of explaining the awesome history of nature to you and your little ones.

What that comes down to? Hunt mammoths in the Ice Age exhibition, observe wolves in the Real Wolf exhibition or become a detective in the OO – ZONE, where you will find over 2000 objects in an accessible museum depot. For the youngest visitors, there are the exhibitions BOS and Frog & Friends where they can visit Frog’s house and play a variety of games.

What do you really need to see at Natuur Museum Brabant?

Two exhibits at the nature museum are not to be missed and would draw millions of visitors if this excellent museum was located in Amsterdam.

First, and you can’t miss it, is the giant whale skeleton. This skeleton (15 meters long, 1000 kilos heavy) comes from one of the three sperm whales, which washed ashore in Scheveningen in 1995. The size is mindboggling for young and old!

The other one is equally gigantic:

Behold this life-size model of the woolly mammoth, at least 3 ½ meters high and 6 meters long. The designers who made the model put the mammoth together on the spot because of its epic size. The woolly mammoth is one of the most famous ice-age animals and the best known of all mammals from the Pleistocene.

Check their website for more info and on how to visit Natuurmuseum Brabant.

We hope you enjoyed learning about this super cool city that deserves way more attention than it typically gets! We were really happy to have our friends at Ticket to Tilburg show us these awesome museums in Tilburg- and we hope you enjoy them when you visit!

As you might know by now, the sixth city of the Netherlands has more to offer than just these 3 beautiful museums. Want to know more? We’ve written about how Tilburg is a great day trip, where to eat and drink in Tilburg and what kind of events are happening in Tilburg.

Have you been to any of these museums in Tilburg? Let us know how they were in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 21 December 2018 but was updated for your reading pleasure on 19 February 2020.

Feature Image: Josefina Eikenaar/TextielMuseum