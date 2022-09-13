CultureHistorySociety

What would happen if Belgium joined the Netherlands? (Video inside!)

Veronika Licheva
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the Netherlands and Belgium joined forces and became one super country? Well, this video has all the answers!

Thanks to the Youtube Channel FTD facts, we have the answer to a question that has crossed many people’s minds: what if the Netherlands and Belgium became one country?

Well, the answer this video gives to this hypothetical is not only very interesting but also extensive. From the economy to culture, as well as military and so much more, here is what would happen if the Netherlands and Belgium became a single country one day:

What is your opinion about a hypothetical world where Belgium joined the Netherlands? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2018, and was fully updated in September 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Veronika Licheva
Living the short girl life in the land of giants. Veronika is a content creator who takes great interest in video, photography, and journalism. Her mission in The Netherlands is to build a vibrant and exciting career, while simultaneously petting as many dogs as possible.

What do you think?

3 COMMENTS

  1. The Dutch would be highly disinterested in this frivolous idea of merging with Belgium. Europe is already a union. They may have signed a nuclear proliferation treaty but it means nothing since both countries, especially the Netherlands, have at least 21 nuclear war heads they store for their masters, the Americans, only making themselves a strategic target for Russian missiles if the EU is actually retarded enough to attack. The combined military strength of these two countries, 92,000, still wouldn’t be able to fight their way out of a paper bag, if the EU/NATO threats to Russia were to be realized since Russia could finish them off within an hour and the population with it. Both countries are basically vassal states 80% under the same laws beholden to the Brussels EU which most Dutch aren’t happy about so it wouldn’t make any difference if they became one. This is my main point.

  2. Too many speculative discussions riddle the News en Electronic Media. And you are asking for more presumptive Contributions.
    Belgium and the Netherlands are just not compatible. Don’t even try to make it one.

  3. This article comes in a very bad timing, In the current state of nationalism and separatism in the dutch side of belgium, that is leading to dangerous polarization and totalitarianism. I suggest Dutch Review to educate themselves about what is going on here. This article is absurd. Is also a very bad timing to talk about borders when europe is again in the verge of war! For god sake dutch review, you guys live separarated from reality!!!!!!!

