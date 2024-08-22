The world’s biggest redhead gathering is happening in the Netherlands this weekend

Let op! Code red alert for fun issued 🔴

Beatrice Scali
Hair we go again! The 19th edition of the Redhead Days Festival, the world’s biggest event for red-haired people, is about to kick off in Tilburg. 

Starting tomorrow, thousands of redheads and their families, friends, and fans are expected to convene in Tilburg’s Spoorpark for a weekend of light-haired fun. 

Everyone is welcome

With free admission and a program packed with all sorts of fun activities, this three-day festival promises to be a blast.

There will be music, food, and workshops — all leading up to the festival’s main event, the final photoshoot!

That’s right: at 2 PM on Sunday, all the participating redheads are invited to squeeze in for the festival’s iconic group picture.

This year, the colour theme for the group’s dress code will be green, so come prepared!

A record-winning history

The Redhead Days Festival started in 2005, due to a man’s people-pleasing tendencies.

Breda painter Bart Rouwenhorst needed 15 red-haired models for an exhibition, so he published an advertisement in a local newspaper. 

When 150 people replied… he simply couldn’t turn any of them down — so he photographed them all!

Because it was such a blast, the gathering became a yearly event. It kept growing, eventually blossoming into the international sensation we know today. 🍊

In 2013, the annual group picture even made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the most redheads gathered in one photo — 1,672 people!

Will the 2024 picture break this record? The only way to find out is to go to the festival. 😉

Would you like to join the Redhead Days Festival? Tell us in the comments below.

