Why are the Dutch so good at speaking English?

Do you speak English? Yes, we do! The 2021 EF English Proficiency Index placed the Netherlands first when comparing the English-speaking skills of 100 non-English speaking countries.

Next to ranking among the tallest people in the world, the Dutch are also better at speaking English than any other non-native country. According to research, between 90% and 93% of Dutchies claim to be able to hold a conversation in English.

So our only question is: how do they do it?

The Dutch don’t dub

The Dutch are surrounded by the English language from an early age through television. They don’t dub any movies or series. Contrary to other European countries like Spain, Germany, or France — in the Netherlands, you can watch everything on TV in its original language while reading the subtitles in Dutch.

This means that children in the Netherlands have a much more natural approach when it comes to learning and speaking English. It propels them well ahead of their peers in other countries. Although being glued to your TV for hours binge-watching American series can sometimes result in developing a weird ‘murican accent (ya’ll know what I’m talkin’ about).

The global mindset of the Dutch

This small-sized country, with 17 million inhabitants living on 41,543 square kilometres, beats many larger economies, and ranks number 18 worldwide as far as GDP is concerned.

And with the business-friendly culture that the Netherlands has, the Dutch have had to master the English language to be able to compete in the global market.

It all started with the Dutch East India Company (founded in 1602) — the first multinational company in the world. Today, many global companies like IKEA or Philips have their European headquarters in the Netherlands.

The history of worldwide explorers from the Netherlands

The Dutchies’ high rank in English proficiency also comes from exploring the globe. This nation of former seafarers has adventure in its blood.

Abel Tasman, for example, was the first known explorer from Europe to reach today’s Tasmania and New Zealand in 1642. Sailor Dirk Hartog was the first to land on Australia’s west coast. He’s now honoured with an island named after him (Dirk Hartog Island).

Today, ever adventurous, many Dutch students choose to study abroad. They also often enrol in a language course, complete an internship, or spend a gap year working as volunteers, while perfecting their English language skills at the same time.

Dutch vs. English: many similarities

Last but not least, the Dutch can thank their ancestors for their exceptional ability to speak English. The Dutch language is part of the Germanic branch of the Indo-European language family, just like English.

This means that the two languages share the same roots and have similar characteristics, making it easier for Dutch speakers to learn English. Dat is goed nieuws! (That is good news!)

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2017 and was fully updated in August 2022, for your reading pleasure.