7 The VOC and colonisation

One of the problems with how the VOC is talked about in the Netherlands is that people aren’t really sure what it was. A business? A force for colonisation? A slave-trading enterprise? A force for bureaucracy in the world? The truth is that it was all these things, and more.

How the VOC colonised South Africa

In the Cape, colonisation took place over almost two centuries. At first, Dutch settlers in South Africa were massively outnumbered by the local Khoikhoi population: for context, there were 200 Europeans and about 20,000 Khoikhoi. At first, this minimal presence was accepted by the local population: the settlement at the Cape acted much more as a trading hub than a colony. Slowly, though, the VOC’s plans for expansion became apparent: their transportation of slaves (more on this below!) to the colony was just one symptom of their plans to settle a large colony of Europeans there.

In the 1660s conflicts broke out between the Khoikhoi and the Dutch, and the Dutch burghers expanded their farms outwards. But the Khoikhoi were truly defeated by the arrival of smallpox on the shores of South Africa- a familiar story to anyone well versed in the history of colonisation. In 1713 the disease arrived, and it killed off 90 percent of the Khoikhoi. By the end of the eighteenth century, Khoikhoi society had disintegrated, and there were 20,000 Europeans living at the Cape. Soon after, in 1795, the territory was ceded to the British, when the Netherlands was invaded during the Napoleonic Wars. At the end of the wars, the Cape Colony was formally handed over to the British, whose colony it remained a part of until 1931.

The Dutch East Indies: what did the VOC do?

Colonisation in the Dutch East Indies is a really intriguing topic, because when you boil it down, “true” colonisation of the area only began once the VOC failed financially and was nationalised in an attempt to save it. This meant that territories that had belonged to the VOC became part of the Dutch Republic’s territory. This doesn’t mean, though, that what we intuitively consider colonisation wasn’t taking place before this nationalisation process, though.

For example, in Jakarta, then known as Batavia by the Dutch, the VOC began to grow cash crops there in the early seventeenth century. We can see this as a clear move from trading in the spices they had a monopoly on to growing crops they could also make a profit on from land that was not theirs. To safeguard these crops, the VOC also took over the surrounding territory, increasing their power in the area. By the late seventeenth century, the VOC had become deeply embroiled in the internal politics of Jakarta, despite their initial intentions to not get involved in domestic affairs. They encouraged divisions between the different kingdoms in the Indonesian archipelago (again, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the phrase divide and conquer before), and took part in two wars against the kings of Mataram and Banten.

After the VOC collapsed in 1800 (more on this later) the VOC’s trading posts and colonies in the Indonesian archipelago became nationalised as the Dutch East Indies.