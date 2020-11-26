7 Tasmania and New Zealand: Searching for gold

Abel Tasman was a Dutch explorer and merchant, working for the VOC in the 17th century. His voyages took him to places much warmer than those of Barentsz and eventually led him to “discover” four of the lands we know today — Tasmania, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

In August of 1642, the Council of the Indies sent Abel Tasman and Franchoijs Visscher to explore the area known as Beach — a toponym appearing on maps as the northernmost part of Australia. Beach, which in fact is a mistranslation of Locach, was mentioned on many maps and by many travellers prior to Tasman, but what’s more — it was a land described by Marco Polo as one plentiful with gold.

As with many other journeys, travellers had to count on maps often based on mistaken or mistranslated texts and descriptions. This was also the case with the voyage of Tasman. Following Marco Polo’s descriptions and the subsequently made maps of the region, he travelled to seek the land of gold to the south of the Solomon Islands.

At the end of November in 1642, after a stop at Mauritius Island and a storm, which directed the ship to north-east, Tasman saw the coast of a new land. In the good old tradition of the time, he named it after his sponsor — Van Diemen’s Land, after Antony van Diemen, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies. On January 1, 1856, the land was renamed to Tasmania in honour of the first European who set foot there.

Just 13 days after “finding” Tasmania, Abel Tasman also saw the shores of New Zealand. Unfortunately, he was not aware of that — he thought this was a land connected to Isla de los Estadors in Argentina, hence he charted it as Staten Landt (both names given in honor of the States-General). A few years later, in 1645, Dutch cartographers corrected Tasman’s mistake and named the land Nova Zeelandia, after the Dutch province of Zeeland.

Upon his return voyage, Tasman and his ships passed through the Tongan archipelago, spotting the Fiji islands, which the explorer named Prince William’s Islands.