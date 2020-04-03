6 Concern: basic grocery shopping

Right now, going to the supermarket is a mission impossible. I remembered how much I loved to go and check new products, find the cheapest option, or even try the samples in the deli session.

Well, with coronavirus rearing its ugly head, this is impossible to do. You may be so afraid that you will get the virus just by going out of the house, and in the end, you venture out only to discover none of the products you have on your list are available.

Easy, online delivery, right? Nope. The next available dates are two weeks away and still might not have all the products you need.

The solution

Well, this is the time to be creative! There is no wheat flour, well change it for other kinds! Or buy a prepared mixture you’ve been eying for a while. Start by looking at what other cultures have instead of bread, like tortillas or rice. The sky is the limit when you are experimenting with food.

If you’re worried about finding food in the future, don’t. Empty shelves in the supermarket were only due to panic buying at the start: they’ve already started to fix themselves. Supermarkets and the government have assured the public that there’s plenty of food stored — the problem is getting it on the shelves if people are panic buy.