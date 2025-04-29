Traditional Dutch fireplaces are cosy but outdated: Here’s how to upgrade

If you’ve ever been in a traditional Dutch home (a.k.a. most houses in the Netherlands), you’ll know that many of them have a charming fireplace — or well, whatever is left of it.

They look cosy and provide warmth but with their environmental effects and other risks, they might not be as great as they first may seem.

But what exactly are the downsides of traditional fireplaces in Dutch homes? And, more importantly, what are the alternatives?

Before we get into it: Don’t worry, it’s not all negative! As of 2025, you’re still allowed to use your traditional Dutch fireplace in your home — but some rules and regulations could apply, depending on your local municipality. If you want to know more about safely using a classic Dutch fireplace, you can head to degroenestoker.nl to learn more (use your browser’s built-in translation tool to translate!).

The downsides of traditional fireplaces

Traditional Dutch fireplaces may be cosy, but they come with certain downsides that should be considered.

Fire hazards

A traditional Dutch fireplace is usually open, and that means one thing: it poses a risk of accidental fires.

Open fires can cause many risks. Image: Depositphotos

While the sparks look lovely (especially on a rainy Dutch day), they can easily jump out of the firebox and set fire to nearby rugs, furniture, or curtains — especially in a small Dutch living room.

This way, without proper screens or supervision, a cosy fire could lead to something a lot more dangerous.

Health concerns

If sparks can get out from the fireplace into your living space, that means smoke and fine particles can too.

You may not notice them, but these harmful substances can linger in your living space, stick to your textiles, and degrade the air quality in your home — especially if it is poorly ventilated.

The result? Bad air quality, which could contribute to respiratory problems over time, especially for those with asthma or other lung conditions. Young children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to these effects.

Inefficiency

The goal of an indoor fireplace? To generate warmth, of course! The problem? Despite their warm glow, traditional fireplaces are one of the least efficient ways to heat a home.

Yep, a traditional fireplace sees around 80 to 90% of the heat it produces go straight up the chimney, often drawing warm air from the room along with it. In fact, some fireplaces can even create a draft effect that cools the surrounding space rather than warming it.

This inefficiency can have exactly the opposite effect of what you want from your fireplace, potentially even leading to higher energy bills as you have to rely on other heating solutions.

A modern solution: Ardente’s insert wood stoves

If you want to make sure you can keep your fireplace in the future, there is another solution for you: Upgrading your traditional fireplace with a fresh, custom wood stove from Ardente.

Meet your new flame! Image: Ardente Inzethaarden

Operating across the Netherlands, Ardente offers insert wood stoves made to measure as a modern upgrade to your traditional fireplace. It’s a stove system built to fit seamlessly into your existing fireplace, combining modern heating technology with a stylish look.

Not only do they look sleek and preserve the original charm of your home, but they’re also a smart, sustainable, and healthy solution.

Safer fires

With a custom Ardente insert wood stove, you can enjoy the comfort of a real fire without the safety concerns that often come with traditional fireplaces.

Thanks to the closed design and secure glass door, there’s no risk of sparks flying out or smoke entering your living space. You can even leave the room while the fire is burning without worrying about accidents.

The fire burns in a controlled, steady way, supported by smart air control that keeps everything running smoothly.

More warmth, less worries. Image: Depositphotos

No more health concerns

With no smoke entering your living space, Ardente solves the issue of bad indoor air quality, giving you a healthy and clean way to heat your home.

Because Ardente’s wood stove inserts operate in a sealed system, they burn wood more cleanly and emit far less smoke and fine particles than a traditional open fire. That means not only fewer harmful pollutants inside your home, but also a cleaner environment overall.

Before and after! Image: DutchReview

More efficient (a.k.a. more warmth!)

Don’t want most of your heat to be sucked out by the chimney? We can’t blame you — after all, a fireplace is there to provide warmth. Ardente can help with that.

Thanks to the closed system of Ardente’s insert wood stove, the heat circulates better and more heat comes into your home. This means your new fireplace is not only great at keeping the pleasant warmth inside, but it also is a lot more energy- and cost-efficient.

In fact, you’ll need three to four times less wood than a traditional fireplace to heat your space, with heat efficiency rising above 75%.

Bring cosiness to the next level. Image: Depositphotos

How does the installation work?

Getting your Ardente insert wood stove installed works in three easy steps:

Measure: Ardente will come to your home, measure your existing fireplace, and make a computer render of your new stove. This is then sent to the factory, where your wood stove is custom-built using laser technology. Place: After four to five weeks, your custom-made wood stove will be delivered and installed. This shouldn’t take longer than half a day. Enjoy: Tada! Your new wood stove is installed and ready to go. Ardente will explain how it works, and then you’ll get to start your first fire.

Curious to learn more? Get in touch with Ardente and get all your questions answered (they speak perfect English!).

Do you have a fireplace in your Dutch home? Share your experience in the comments!