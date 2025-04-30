Here’s why you might receive less holiday pay this year: Will you be lucky or unlucky?

Time for a stay-cation?

NewsEconomy
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
1 minute read
young-backpacker-couple-sitting-relax-front-tent-near-lake-with-coffee-set-making-fresh-coffee-grinder-while-camping-trip-summer-vacation
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/rear-view-young-backpacker-couple-sitting-relax-front-tent-near-lake-with-coffee-set-making-fresh-coffee-grinder-while-camping-trip-summer-vacation_16307701.htm#query=camping&position=2&from_view=search&track=sph

May’s right around the corner, which means holiday pay is coming for most employees in the Netherlands.

You may be slightly less excited about your holiday pay this year, as you could be receiving less money, reports RTL Nieuws.

This is due to the labour tax structure — the more you earn, the more your holiday pay is taxed.

Who’s lucky?

This doesn’t apply to everyone, though. Some lucky folks among us will actually be getting more holiday pay than last year. 👇

The increases specifically apply to minimum wage workers, where:

  • Those with a 36-hour work week can expect a €236 jump in their holiday pay,
  • Those with a 38-hour work week can expect an increase of €146,
  • And those with a 40-hour work week will stand to get €188 more.
@rashi.in.amsterdam #Vakantiegeld tijd has to be my fave time of the year 😅 Did you know employees in NL receive almost a whole month’s salary extra as ‘vacation money’ end of May? ✨ #Dutchlife #justdutchthings #expatsinthenetherlands #lifeinamsterdam #livinginthenetherlands #dutchreels #indiansinamsterdam #MemeCut #Meme ♬ original sound – Jacques🩸

Who’s a bit less lucky?

That’s it for the good news, because pretty much everyone else needs to knock a star off the hotel they’ll be booking for their next holiday (or have one less sangria 🍷).

Those earning between €3,000 and €5,382 gross per month will receive less holiday pay overall, with average-salary earners (€3,588) getting €8 less. The highest earners in that group (€5,382) will receive €11 less.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #66: Go camping in France for the holidays

However, the most severely affected is the low-income group (€1,000 to €1,750). With a gross monthly income of €1,000, expect a whopping €213 less in holiday pay this year.

Lastly, those earning €2,000 gross per month will get a €145 holiday pay increase. Sounds good, right? Wrong.

Because of current tax measures, their monthly salary is €32 lower, so they are still worse off.

Who won’t even notice?

There’s also a group that won’t be affected.

High earners, with a gross monthly salary between €7,176 and €10,764, will get as much holiday pay as last year, not a cent less, not a cent more.

In 2024, this group received €637 less in holiday pay, although to be fair, they might not have noticed that either.

Will your holiday pay be affected? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Liberation Day in the Netherlands: what you need to know about May 5
Next article
Experts are saying the Dutch housing market is…affordable? Here’s why
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Economy

Experts are saying the Dutch housing market is…affordable? Here’s why

The Netherlands is still one of Europe's more affordable housing markets, despite what the headlines (and that one relative’s Facebook...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

Experts are saying the Dutch housing market is…affordable? Here’s why

Federica Marconi - 0
The Netherlands is still one of Europe's more affordable housing markets, despite what the headlines (and that one relative’s Facebook posts 😉) may say. That’s...

Liberation Day in the Netherlands: what you need to know about May 5

Emma Brown - 11
Liberation Day in the Netherlands (Bevrijdingsdag) is celebrated on May 5. It commemorates the day the Dutch were liberated by the Allies from Nazi...

Traditional Dutch fireplaces are cosy but outdated: Here’s how to upgrade

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
If you've ever been in a traditional Dutch home (a.k.a. most houses in the Netherlands), you’ll know that many of them have a charming...

It's happening